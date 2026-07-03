Interesting Choices Made for Giants in New 7-Round "Win Now" Mock Draft

While the New York Giants are gearing up to start training camp later this month, Chad Reuter of NFL.com was busy rearranging the entire league.

The analyst recently put together a seven-round mock draft of all active NFL players, aiming to build the best possible "win-now" roster for each team.

Predictably, the results would cause a dramatic shift for the league, and if the Giants had this new-look roster Reuter picked for them, there would be a few familiar faces for head coach John Harbaugh to work with.

Round 1: Lamar Jackson, QB (No. 5 overall)

Round 2: Brian Burns, Edge (No. 60)

Round 3: Derrick Henry, RB (No. 69)

Round 4: Kevin Dotson, OG (No. 124)

Round 5: Vita Vea, DT (No. 133)

Round 6: Garrett Wilson, WR (No. 188)

Round 7: Patrick Ricard, FB (No. 197)

Familiar Faces for John Harbaugh

It's no surprise that Reuter paired Harbaugh with three of his players from his time in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Patrick Ricard were all key pieces of Baltimore's offense when Harbaugh was in charge. They each exemplify the physical dominance that Harbaugh's teams have always been known for.

But combined with the rest of Reuter's picks, the former Ravens help create a hypothetical roster that closely mirrors an improved version of the 2025 Giants.

Position Comps That Make Sense

Jackson is arguably the most dynamic quarterback in football, threatening defenses with his elite athleticism and underrated arm. He's the ideal model for what Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart could eventually become. Dart may not be quite as athletic as Jackson, but he's dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Henry offers the same physical, downhill running style that Cam Skattebo is known for. Of course, the current Ravens back has more proven production after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Vea would be a step down from Dexter Lawrence for Big Blue, but both players have a history of dominating offensive lines from the nose tackle position, consistently forcing double-teams.

Wilson plays a similar brand of receiver to that of Malik Nabers. They both play bigger than they are, using otherworldly body control to give their quarterbacks bigger targets.

Along with Dotson at guard and two current Giants players (Ricard and Brian Burns), this fantasy roster would be strong enough to compete for Super Bowls. The real Giants are banking on their offseason moves to get them just as close.

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