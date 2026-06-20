How Patrick Ricard Could Quietly Transform the Giants' Offense in 2026

Soon after signing with the New York Giants , head coach John Harbaugh brought over a few of his most trusted Baltimore Ravens veterans. These reliable additions are set to help establish Harbaugh's ideal culture, both on and off the field.

Tight end Isaiah Likely drew more headlines than any of the other former Ravens. He's expected to be a focal point of Big Blue's passing game and a favorite target of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

But the signing of fullback Patrick Ricard deserves much more attention. The 32-year-old may be limited in his deployment, but he could cause a dramatic shift in the look of New York's offense in 2026.

The Giants rarely used a fullback under Brian Daboll, as he instead opted not to carry a pure fullback, leaning on a tight end for the role.

In 2025, Big Blue lined up in 21 personnel (two backs and one tight end) on just 0.65% of offensive snaps, ranking 27th in the NFL.

The Ravens, on the other hand, ranked third in the league at 18.58%, with Ricard playing most of those snaps. Baltimore even ran 22 personnel (two backs and two tight ends) on 8.32% of snaps, ranking fourth in the league.

The Ravens’ high number of two-running-back sets mostly came under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, now the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, whom Harbaugh reportedly wanted as his offensive coordinator in New York.

Despite pivoting to Matt Nagy for the role, the Giants still appear set up to run heavier personnel, with Ricard affording them that option.

Giants' Rushing Efficiency Could Skyrocket

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

New York was inconsistent at best on early downs in 2025. They ranked 27th in early-down success rate at 41.05%, while the Ravens ranked 14th at 43.76%.

On rushing plays in which they ran two or more running backs last season, New York averaged just 2.6 yards per carry.

The goal, obviously, is to increase that production and wear opponents down, particularly on early downs.

Cam Skattebo was fairly productive despite shaky blocking last season. He averaged 3.04 yards after contact per attempt , ranking above star backs like Jahmyr Gibbs and James Cook.

But his production was severely limited by the blocking in front of him. Ricard's presence should give him more space to work with.

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