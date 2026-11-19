Happy Grand Theft Auto VI day! The game video-game enthusiasts have waited seemingly forever for is finally here, and scores of fans are surely enjoying the new release.

In honor of GTA VI’s release day, we’re looking back at six of the most disappointing free-agent signings (new players, not re-signings) in New York Giants history since 1997, when GTA first debuted.

LB LaVar Arrington (2006)

Seven years, $49 million (including performance bonuses)

New York Giants linebacker (55) LaVar Arrington is helped on to a cart after an injury against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arrington was the second overall pick in the 2000 draft by Washington after a stellar career at Penn State.

A three-time Pro Bowler, he saw his star begin to fade in 2004 after a knee injury limited him to four games. That, plus his struggles to fit into Washington’s scheme, led Arrington to forfeit $4.4 million in bonuses to hit free agency.

The Giants, meanwhile, were looking to add to a linebacker unit that included Antonio Pierce (another former Washington player) and Carlos Emmons. While the total value of his contract was eye-watering, it was heavily loaded with incentives.

Arrington, however, never reached any of them. He suffered a season-ending Achilles injury six games into his first (and only) season with the Giants. The following offseason, after general manager Ernie Accorsi retired, new general manager Jerry Reese released Arrington from his contract.

LB J.T. Thomas (2015)

Three years, $10 million

New York Giants outside linebacker J.T. Thomas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants thought they were getting a steal when they signed former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker J.T. Thomas, who could play all three linebacker positions.

Thomas played 12 games in 2015 and recorded 46 tackles, but New York got only three more games out of him thanks to injuries piling up.

Thomas had an ankle ailment that landed him on IR late in 2015, a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 of 2016, and a Week 2 groin injury that put him on IR in September 2017 and eventually led to an injury settlement.

OT Nate Solder (2018)

Four years, $62 million, $34.8 million guaranteed

New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder | USA TODAY Sports

The signing of Nate Solder from the New England Patriots was, in retrospect, a knee-jerk reaction to Ereck Flowers failing to materialize as the team’s long-term left tackle.

The Giants made Solder the highest-paid offensive lineman at the time, but he battled injuries, saw a decline in his skills, and struggled in pass protection. He also opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per PFF, Solder allowed 125 pressures and 24 sacks in three seasons with the Giants (2018-2019, 2021). His contract was voided on February 16, 2022, and Andrew Thomas replaced him at left tackle.

WR Golden Tate (2019)

Four years, $37.5 million, $23 million guaranteed

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate | USA TODAY Sports

Golden Tate was supposed to quell concerns after the team traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. He came to New York with a reputation as a yards-after-catch master, recording at least 500 yards after the catch in five straight seasons (2013 through 2017) for Seattle and Detroit.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have the same kind of production for the Giants. His tenure began with a four-game suspension in 2019 for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances; the ban resulted from a prescribed fertility medication that contained a banned ingredient.

Tate caught only 84 passes for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons with the Giants before becoming a cap casualty after the 2020 season.

WR Kenny Golladay (2021)

Four years, $72 million, $28 million guaranteed

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Desperate for a WR1 for starting quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants took another swing in free agency by signing 6-foot-4, 213-pound receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year deal.

He was coming off a major season-ending hip injury suffered the year prior with the Detroit Lions. Satisfied with the medical check, then-Giants general manager Dave Gettleman went ahead with the deal.

In return, Golladay appeared in just 26 games with 18 starts for the Giants, catching 43 passes for 602 yards and one touchdown.

He also failed to endear himself to the organization when he openly voiced frustration over his role in the offense, starting in Week 2 of the 2021 season, when he was caught on camera having a heated discussion with Jones on the sideline.

He was released on March 15, 2023, the first day of the new league year.

TE Kyle Rudolph (2021)

Two years, $12 million, with an additional $2 million in incentives

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants were excited to land Rudolph, a big-bodied tight end whose specialty was red-zone play. However, the acquisition took a weird turn when it was discovered after his physical that he needed foot surgery.

Rather than adjust Rudolph’s contract to include playing-time incentives, then-general manager Dave Gettleman revealed that doctors had signed off on the physical and that the team intended to honor the original deal because, “We are the Giants, we’re going to do everything with class.”

Rudolph appeared in 16 games with 13 starts. He finished with 26 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown, hardly the production the Giants hoped for when they signed him.

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