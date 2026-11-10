LIVE: Giants NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Trades, Rumors and Latest News

In a matter of hours, it will be known whether New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen can swing any sort of deal to help reinforce the depth on head coach John Harbaugh’s first Giants roster.

New York has been heavily linked to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, with speculation intensifying after the team struggled to run the ball in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

That intensification comes after reports that the Giants withdrew an offer of a second-round pick in 2027 and a fifth-round pick in 2028.

There are questions about how serious the Colts are about moving Taylor, with some believing that if they really wanted to, they’d lower an asking price that is reportedly similar to what the 49ers paid the Panthers to acquire running back Christian McCaffrey in 2022.

Interestingly, though, defensive tackle is where the Giants have a greater need. New York has not worked out many defensive tackles over the last few days, according to the daily transaction reports.

And while they finally did sign defensive lineman Dean Lowry to their practice squad, that hasn’t quite quelled the belief that the Giants would still like to add to the group.

All that said, the question remains: will the Giants make a deal by 4 p.m.? They don’t have a fourth- or fifth-round pick in next year’s draft, which seems to be the asset they need to get something done with a team looking to part with players to gain assets for a rebuild.

The Giants are also not looking to overspend on a player, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

“You want to do everything you can do to make your team as strong as you can right now, because we’re in the now, and we’re told to live in the moment, be where our feet are planted, concern ourselves with today, but that’s not at the expense of tomorrow or just prudent planning,” he said on Monday.

“I think we just have to look at each situation, and just weigh it out in terms of, okay, what’s the cost? What’s the benefit? And is it worth it? Is it going to benefit us? Is it a good thing for the Giants, and for the organization, and the team? So, I would say that the now weighs more important than the future, if you’re going to put it on a scale, and kind of go from there.”

Follow along with our live blog as we track all the trade activity leading up to the deadline. If the Giants do anything — and we’re not fully convinced they will — we’ll have instant coverage right here on the site.

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