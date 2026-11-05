Greg Newsome II Bet on Himself, and It Paid Off With a $46 Million Extension

There’s no safer bet in life than betting on yourself.

That’s exactly what New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II did. The 26-year-old signed a low-risk, high-reward one-year deal worth $8 million (including incentives) with Big Blue this offseason.

Seven games into that contract, Newsome has parlayed that “prove it” deal into a three-year, $46 million extension with $32 million guaranteed that he officially signed on Wednesday.

Not that Newsome ever doubted this was the direction things were heading.

“I knew the type of person I was, first and foremost. And I knew what type of player I was, and I knew that if I get to the right place, the money will take care of itself,” he said on Wednesday.

“I feel like when you’re somewhere that you’re wanted, you’re somewhere that you’re loved, everything else takes care of itself. So, I knew this would be the place.”

The Giants certainly wanted Newsome, a former first-round pick of the Browns whose up-and-down tenure in Cleveland ended when he was traded to Jacksonville midway through last season.

The trade proved a poor fit for Newsome’s strengths. He struggled in Jacksonville’s system, and the Jaguars showed little interest in bringing him back.

“Yeah, I definitely think it’s difficult. When you play in a primarily man-to-man, press scheme, getting traded midseason to a place where it’s a lot of zone, it’s a lot of reading different things and just learning your teammates, learning where you fit in that defense, learning everyone’s strengths, it’s definitely tough,” Newsome said.

“But God doesn’t make mistakes, and I feel like that helped me in the long run, just being able to adjust and get out of your comfort zone in a sense.”

With the Giants, Newsome has found that comfort zone. He has allowed a career-low 57% completion rate and has a 62.0 coverage rating.

Newsome has also not allowed a touchdown and has four pass breakups and one interception, matching what he did in 2023 with Cleveland, when he had his best season as a pro.

“(Defensive coordinator) Dennard (Wilson) has the perfect scheme for me,” he said. “Being able to challenge people, being aggressive and things like that. And just, man, just the ability to play with all 11 guys. We got some of the best players in the league, so they make my job a lot easier as well.”

Newsome Chooses Security and Fit

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) and New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (25) jump to catch the ball against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Newsome is confident his best football is still ahead, but he recognized that the smart move was to strike while the financial iron was hot.

“You obviously could play it out, maybe make a few more millions, continue to play well. But for me, it’s not really about that,” he said.

“Once again, I chose (the Giants) because it just fits me. The coaches, my teammates — I love being around these guys.”

That love made accepting the Giants’ extension offer a no-brainer.

“It wasn’t, ‘how about I play it out and maybe make a few more millions?’ Obviously, it would be great to have a few more, but when you’re somewhere that you’re wanted and loved, the money, I’m getting good enough money that I’ll be secure for the rest of my life,” he said.

As the Giants prepare for their Week 9 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, Newsome will need to keep playing at a high level to help the team maintain its success. If New York hopes to earn its first trip to the playoffs since 2022, Newsome and the defense must meet the challenge every week.

The fans’ confidence and acceptance have not gone unnoticed by Newsome.

“Just seeing how passionate the fans are, just seeing how I come in and do the things that I want to do, and the fans are behind it,” Newsome said.

“They were behind me being here, and all that I can ask for is just to do my best for this fan base. And I’ll continue to see that as well. Obviously, they like winners. That’s what fans like, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

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