Isaiah Likely Opens Up About Building New Chemistry With Jameis Winston

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely wasted little time in establishing his role within the team’s offense this season.

In his Big Blue debut, the 26-year-old caught all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants’ Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, solidifying his place on quarterback Jaxson Dart’s short list of favorite targets.

Less than three weeks later, Likely is now on the receiving end of passes thrown by new starting quarterback Jameis Winston . The 12-year veteran was recently named New York’s top quarterback after Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

In the Giants’ two games since, Likely has caught just seven passes on 15 targets for 46 yards and no touchdowns.

While the process of building the same type of chemistry he had with Dart is ongoing, Likely remains confident the pair can deliver similar results. Like all things of value, it just takes time and effort.

“I'd say the starting points with Jaxson weren't there at the start, but obviously things took time,” Likely said.

“Me and Jax had early mornings, long nights, and that's just the same mantra I'm having with Jameis. I feel like we're taking strides,” he continued.

“Obviously, some passes we're going to want back, whether it's me running a route or him throwing the ball, but that's just growing pains in the offense.”

Giants Look to Likely for Leadership

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and tight end Isaiah Likely | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely’s emergence as one of New York’s top offensive weapons should come as little surprise. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder blends a capable route-running skill set with strong contested-catch ability — especially when high-pointing the ball.

For a player his size, Likely shows above-average acceleration which often translates to notable yards after the catch. He can succeed in open-field coverage, and he can also be used on designed throws to the flat as an H-back.

As he continues to learn Winston’s strengths and weaknesses — and vice versa — the Giants’ new passing-game tandem is clearly willing to put in the work. In the meantime, Likely remains aware that the Giants’ ultimate goal is to win games — a task they completed against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

“I mean, at the end of the day, we got the W,” he added. “Jameis and Jameis are fighting like heck to try to be on the same page, so when the time comes on those needed downs, we're on the same page, and we get to move those chains.”

In addition to cultivating his working relationship with Winston, Likely will also be working with a new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy — who the Giants recently acquired via trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Although the veteran tight end has yet to play alongside McCarthy, he is looking forward to testing the abilities of the 10th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I didn't know much about J.J. Obviously, I know that he was drafted high, is a winning quarterback, and won when he was at Michigan,” Likely said.

“Tough runner, tough player, and I've seen him a little bit during a team meeting. But we’re going to learn more about him as the week goes on.”

Of course, Likely realizes that collaborating with McCarthy inherently comes with an added layer of difficulty—given that he and Winston were able to work together during training camp and the preseason. Still, the intent remains the same.

“Really, I’m just trying to reiterate the things that I'm talking about with Jameis to him, whether it's on the field, in the film room, or just walking around in the hallway,” he continued.

“Just making sure that whatever quarterback is out there, making sure that I'm on the same page as them. Just trying to be 1-0 that week.”

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