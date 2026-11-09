J.J. McCarthy Showed Guts After Injury Scare in Giants' Win Over Eagles

The New York Giants got a chilling sense of déjà vu during the second half of their eventual 19-11 Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

With 12:16 remaining in the third quarter, quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed a three-yard run to the 27-yard line. In the process, Eagles defender Zack Baun hit him hard. McCarthy quickly jogged off the field in visible pain due to the hip injury, while backup Jameis Winston took over.

For the second time this season, New York feared losing yet another starting QB1.

Unlike Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury in Week 2, however, McCarthy returned to the sideline and re-entered the game with time expiring in the third quarter, seemingly averting a potential crisis at the position.

In addition to his toughness and strong resolve, the 23-year-old credited the Giants’ trainers for helping him get back on the field so quickly.

“It’s feeling good,” McCarthy said postgame of his hip injury. “Football is a physical game, and I can’t thank the training staff enough for helping me get back on the field as fast as possible. But yeah, it’s feeling pretty good.”

J.J. McCarthy Praises Team Effort for Victory Over Eagles

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) reacts during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCarthy finished the game 12-of-19 for 127 yards, while absorbing five sacks on a day when the Giants struggled to establish the run.

Starting running back Cam Skattebo was sidelined due to a hamstring injury, and veteran Devin Singletary managed only 31 yards on 21 carries in the lead role against Philadelphia.

Though New York’s rushers struggled, they got little help from their interior offensive line, which had one of its worst first-half run-blocking performances of the season.

To spark New York’s offense, coach John Harbaugh and coordinator Matt Nagy adjusted their strategy at halftime to give McCarthy more designed runs. Less than five minutes into the second half, McCarthy incurred his injury on a zone read.

Still, the former Michigan Wolverine accepted responsibility for the hit at his postgame podium, vowing to improve his reading skills.

“Yeah, obviously the play was a quarterback-driven run, and I pulled it based on my read, and the goal is to get to the numbers, get out of bounds,” McCarthy explained.

“I pulled it back inside, and saw a bomb late and tried to get my shoulder down, but didn’t get it down enough and made a great hit. At the end of the day, I’ve just got to protect myself and do a better job of doing that.”

Meanwhile, Winston went 6-of-8 for 71 yards and threw the Giants’ only touchdown pass in relief of McCarthy.

The 12-year veteran also relieved Dart during the team’s Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, several Giants players, including McCarthy, praised Winston for his leadership and field savvy in the face of adversity.

“It’s just a testament to him [Winston],” McCarthy said. “He’s a true pro. To be able to step in there and be that spark and lead the team down the field, it was absolutely awesome to watch, and just so proud of him and the way he carried himself throughout the entire week and throughout this whole process. I was really happy to see him do that, and a great catch by [Giants WR] Isaiah [Likely].

“So many guys were making plays,” he added. “It was really awesome. It was great for our team to go down there and get some points.”

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