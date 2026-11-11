Giants' Grade Out Well After Standing Pat at Trade Deadline

The New York Giants put themselves out there ahead of the NFL trade deadline , perhaps even more so than their current Super Bowl prospects warrant. They took their fishing pole to the big pond and tried to reel in a marlin on offense and defense.

Once John Harbaugh’s pursuits of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and running back Jonathan Taylor went awry, there seemed to be no other star players the Giants could realistically acquire. But they could have done something.

The clock struck 4 p.m., and there were no deals to report. New York didn’t even snag a low-cost option to fortify a thin interior defensive line or a banged-up, largely inefficient backfield.

The Giants were reportedly willing to give a second-round draft pick and more for Taylor before the Indianapolis Colts refused, causing the Giants to withdraw the offer .

In the end, the Giants wisely avoided a massive overpay and exercised some good old-fashioned common sense.

Given their first-place standing in the NFC East, Big Blue could have felt incentivized to go all in and win the deadline. The cost was too high, however. The San Francisco 49ers and the entire NFC North appear to pose serious threats, and New York is still repairing its culture and remembering how to be a competent franchise.

Spoiling that mission with trigger-happy trade tendencies would have been irresponsible. But not making any moves after the J.J. McCarthy acquisition also feels a bit risky.

The Giants did not have a fourth- or fifth-round pick in their 2027 draft class to include in a trade, but they do own two sixth-round picks. That wasn’t enough to free even a lesser player buried on another team’s depth chart who could have bolstered the Giants’ depth at a position of need.

And so, with the Giants not having addressed running back or defensive tackle, they will lean heavily on what they have at both positions, hoping it will be enough to get them into the postseason and keep them there for a while.

The good news is that running back Cam Skattebo, who erupted in Houston before suffering a hamstring injury in overtime, is ready to roll against the Commanders.

Defensively, defensive tackle Darius Alexander recorded the game-ending sack last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and rookie Bobby Jamison-Travis is progressing quite nicely. So perhaps the Giants feel they can get by with that arrangement.

Harbaugh’s talent evaluation and leadership skills have paid dividends so far. He deserves fans’ trust.

There is an old saying that the best trades are the ones that don’t get made. So if we look back and include the trade for J.J. McCarthy in our analysis, the Giants come out of this year’s trade cycle with a solid B grade for landing a reclamation project that is already paying dividends.

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