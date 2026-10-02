Giants OC Matt Nagy Reveals What's Impressed Him Most So Far About J.J. McCarthy

New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy knows what it takes to make a good first impression in the NFL.

Whether it be from his days working alongside three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs or helping to develop Mitchell Trubisky during their mutual time with the Chicago Bears, Nagy has become well-versed in recognizing potential.

In that regard, Giants fans may be encouraged by what their offensive coordinator has to say about newly-acquired backup J.J. McCarthy.

According to Nagy, the 10th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is already making himself at home in East Rutherford.

“He's done well since he's been here. I think he's got a very natural release, he's a natural thrower,” Nagy said after McCarthy’s second practice with the team on Thursday. “The ball comes out nicely, and he has some good accuracy.

“I think he's going to keep growing and working on his footwork, his timing,” he added. “Where does he go during practice? The little things that we all take for granted. But from him as a person, it was good to see, and I think we want to just keep going with it, but it was good.”

McCarthy, who was acquired by the Giants via trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28, has experienced his share of ups and downs as a pro quarterback.

Though he missed the entirety of his rookie season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee, the Michigan product was named the Vikings’ starter at the conclusion of training camp in 2025.

Unfortunately, much of McCarthy’s time in Minnesota was marred by questions surrounding both his performance and attitude — ultimately resulting in his trade to New York.

A Fresh Start for J.J. McCarthy?

Aug 28, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks on in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under Nagy’s tutelage, McCarthy is looking to kickstart what has been a lackluster start to his NFL career. Although he is not expected to quickly supplant current starter Jameis Winston , Nagy believes the former collegiate national champion is progressing according to plan.

“When he first got here, we were able to get him to learn the generic foundation of the playbook,” Nagy recalled. “So, cadence, formation, motion, shifts, and not have him waste time on stuff that we probably won't do.

“Then you start diving into the game plan and you start seeing concepts that, again, you just don't know until you truly are here for a few weeks and understand it. There's a lot of hours involved, and he's continued to do that each day. So, it's been a lot for him, but he's handled it really well.”

At present, Nagy is taking a measured, yet prudent approach in helping to prepare McCarthy for his duties. As the season-ending injury to incumbent starter Jaxson Dart proves, any quarterback may be just a moment away from being thrust into the driver’s seat on offense.

Fortunately for the Giants, McCarthy’s preparation will have him ready to take the ball at a moment's notice, should the need arise.

“The only thing we can do is literally teach him as much as we know and want to give him to see what he can handle.” Nagy said.

“And then you just evaluate him on the field, and again, you prepare him. You always prepare these guys, you prepare them like they're the starter. As much as they can take, you prepare them that way.”

“From there, you just got to see how it goes, and how it plays out.”

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