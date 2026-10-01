Giants Jameis Winston Opens Up on Job Security After J.J. McCarthy Trade

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston is no stranger to competition.

From his days as a college quarterback at Florida State to each stop along his 12-year NFL career, the 32-year-old has never taken a day of his gridiron tenure for granted. Rather than relying on outside factors for motivation, Winston puts enough pressure on himself to stay focused on his career goals.

Therefore, it should come as little surprise that Winston refuses to feel additional anxiety after quarterback J.J. McCarthy arrived via trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week. In fact, the Giants starter appears to be notably impressed by his understudy.

"He's a good kid, and I'm happy to have anyone that's my teammate," Winston said of McCarthy.

"Obviously, we share that we won a national championship (Winston at Florida State in 2013 and McCarthy at Michigan in 2023). We share (that) he got coached by a Harbaugh. I'm getting coached by a Harbaugh right now. We share those similarities.

"But he's curious," Winston continued. "He wants to be great. I think anybody that gets the opportunity to come to a new organization with a fresh start wants to make an impact."

Does Winston Control His Own Fate as Giants Starter?

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) runs with the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite his insistence that he is not intimidated by McCarthy's presence, Winston's performance since taking over for injured starter Jaxson Dart may provide enough fodder for speculation surrounding his job security.

In his relief of Dart in Week 2, the veteran quarterback completed only 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception against the Los Angeles Rams.

In New York's Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, Winston completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards, throwing no touchdowns or interceptions. He also carried the ball twice for 14 yards.

Though the veteran leads by example and emotionally for the Giants, his status as the team's starter may be shaky, especially with McCarthy potentially waiting in the wings.

If Winston's game-day stat sheets fail to improve, coach John Harbaugh may be forced to hand the ball to McCarthy sooner than expected.

Still, replacing Winston with the intriguing but largely unproven McCarthy carries risk. The 10th overall selection in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft struggled with accuracy and decision-making throughout his tenure.

In 10 career games last season and com, McCarthy completed 140 of 243 pass attempts for 1,623 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also ran 37 times for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

While McCarthy's pro résumé is still under development, it is not enough to warrant an immediate handover of the Giants' offensive reins.

In that regard, Winston knows his fate lies in his own hands — or, more accurately, in his own performance. Though McCarthy's upside may eclipse that of his predecessor, questions about his intangibles have allowed Harbaugh to keep Winston in the starting role.

For Winston, holding his ground is second nature.

"You earn (your job) simply by winning football games, developing trust in the organization, in your coaches, in your teammates. But earning anything is a day-to-day process," Winston said.

"I feel challenged to get better every single day," he added. "I just think that's the makeup of who I am as a person, always looking for ways to build on the positives and eliminate the negatives.

"I have to play well regardless. It doesn't matter who's in the building. When you're the quarterback for the New York Football Giants, you have to give your team a chance to win, and that's just the business that we're in."

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