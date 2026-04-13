New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
In this story:
Edge David Bailey
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 251 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Texas Tech
- Hands: 10 ¼”
- Arm length: 33 ¾”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.50s
- 10-yard-split: 1.62s
- Vertical Jump: 35”
- Broad Jump: 10’9”
- STATS
A former four star recruit out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, where he was the second recruit from his state and the third overall EDGE rusher during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Bailey played three seasons at Stanford, and was a very productive pass rusher for the Cardinal. Bailey entered the transfer portal in 2025 as a four-star recruit, the third EDGE and twelfth overall player, and took his talent to Texas Tech.
Bailey finished his college career with an impressive 172 pressures – 81 of which came during the 2025 season with the Red Raiders. He also had 40 STOPs in 2025, and finished his college career with 88 STOPs, and a 15.5% missed tackle rate.
Bailey had some of the highest defensive and pass rushing grades (PFF) over the last two seasons. Bailey was a Unanimous All-American and the Big-12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2025.
Strengths
- Lean build with 60th percentile arm-length
- Big 80th percentile hands
- Excellent athlete with ELITE burst + suddenness
- Quick twitch athlete
- Quick feet + hand usage
- Fires off the line of scrimmage with elite quickness
- Dangerous first three steps
- Sufficient bend at the top of the arc
- Can dip through contact
- Dips beneath with an effective angular build – stresses his joints!
- Good use of hands at the top of the arc
- Has POWER moves as a pass rusher
- Sufficient strength to set the edge
- Quickness/avoidance is his best way to execute run responsibility
- Excellent backside pursuit
- Elite closing burst to finish tackles
- Violent and sure tackler
Weaknesses
- Chest is more narrow – 44th percentile wingspan
- Was only a part time player at Stanford – just one season with 430+ snaps
- Athleticism is a bit more linear than lateral, albeit he possesses sufficient bend
- Strength is sufficient, but not elite
- Run defense is more finesse oriented
- Can expand his pass rushing moves (secondary moves)
- Can he be a three down player?
- Allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a photographer after the Arizona State games in 2025
Summary
David Bailey possesses one of the quickest first three steps in college football. A long-striding, explosive rusher, he consistently stresses offensive tackles to the high side with his burst and acceleration.
His athletic traits make him a constant threat, and his range shows up in backside pursuit, where he closes quickly on ball carriers.
Bailey has enough strength to hold the edge, though he’s most effective against the run when using his quickness to avoid blocks entirely. Questions about Bailey’s ability to be an effective three down player are fair, though.
His floor is that of an explosive, disruptive pass-rush specialist who can consistently threaten the high side.
To reach his ceiling, Bailey must continue refining his pass-rush arsenal and develop a better feel for deploying secondary and tertiary moves.
If that growth occurs, he has the upside of a dominant, edge rusher who can convert speed to power—making him a serious problem for offensive tackles.
GRADE: 6.74
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato