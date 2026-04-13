New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Edge David Bailey

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 251 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Texas Tech

Hands: 10 ¼”

Arm length: 33 ¾”

40-yard-dash: 4.50s

10-yard-split: 1.62s

Vertical Jump: 35”

Broad Jump: 10’9”

STATS

A former four star recruit out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, where he was the second recruit from his state and the third overall EDGE rusher during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Bailey played three seasons at Stanford, and was a very productive pass rusher for the Cardinal. Bailey entered the transfer portal in 2025 as a four-star recruit, the third EDGE and twelfth overall player, and took his talent to Texas Tech.

Bailey finished his college career with an impressive 172 pressures – 81 of which came during the 2025 season with the Red Raiders. He also had 40 STOPs in 2025, and finished his college career with 88 STOPs, and a 15.5% missed tackle rate.

Bailey had some of the highest defensive and pass rushing grades (PFF) over the last two seasons. Bailey was a Unanimous All-American and the Big-12 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2025.

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strengths

Lean build with 60th percentile arm-length

Big 80th percentile hands

Excellent athlete with ELITE burst + suddenness

Quick twitch athlete

Quick feet + hand usage

Fires off the line of scrimmage with elite quickness

Dangerous first three steps

Sufficient bend at the top of the arc

Can dip through contact

Dips beneath with an effective angular build – stresses his joints!

Good use of hands at the top of the arc

Has POWER moves as a pass rusher

Sufficient strength to set the edge

Quickness/avoidance is his best way to execute run responsibility

Excellent backside pursuit

Elite closing burst to finish tackles

Violent and sure tackler

Weaknesses

Chest is more narrow – 44th percentile wingspan

Was only a part time player at Stanford – just one season with 430+ snaps

Athleticism is a bit more linear than lateral, albeit he possesses sufficient bend

Strength is sufficient, but not elite

Run defense is more finesse oriented

Can expand his pass rushing moves (secondary moves)

Can he be a three down player?

Allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a photographer after the Arizona State games in 2025

Summary

David Bailey possesses one of the quickest first three steps in college football. A long-striding, explosive rusher, he consistently stresses offensive tackles to the high side with his burst and acceleration.

His athletic traits make him a constant threat, and his range shows up in backside pursuit, where he closes quickly on ball carriers.

Bailey has enough strength to hold the edge, though he’s most effective against the run when using his quickness to avoid blocks entirely. Questions about Bailey’s ability to be an effective three down player are fair, though.

His floor is that of an explosive, disruptive pass-rush specialist who can consistently threaten the high side.

To reach his ceiling, Bailey must continue refining his pass-rush arsenal and develop a better feel for deploying secondary and tertiary moves.

If that growth occurs, he has the upside of a dominant, edge rusher who can convert speed to power—making him a serious problem for offensive tackles.

GRADE: 6.74

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato