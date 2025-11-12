Jameis Winston Moves Ahead of Russell Wilson on Giants’ QB Depth Chart
The first big change of New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka’s tenure is reportedly a big one.
Kafka is reportedly expected to announce Jameis Winston as the team’s No. 2 quarterback, putting him ahead of fellow veteran Russell Wilson on the depth chart.
Per multiple reports (Daily News was first), Winston, as the Giants’ QB2, would be in line to start Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers if rookie Jaxson Dart, who suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears, doesn’t clear the concussion protocol in time.
The move to Winston as the backup to Dart makes far more sense than having Wilson, who began the season as the starter. Winston’s skill set is a far better match for what the Giants installed on offense for the rookie —specifically designed runs, boots, and the like.
Winston, who holds a 61.2% career completion rate and has thrown for 24,225 yards, 154 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions over 105 games played, is also a more decisive quarterback who is not afraid to take shots down the field.
He holds a career 19.2% bad-throw rate and has been on target with 54% of his career regular-season passes.
Winston signed with the Giants this past March to a two-year contract, with the intention of having him serve as the longer-term backup to a rookie quarterback, were the Giants to add one.
When they traded up to draft Dart the following month, the initial plan was for the rookie to be QB3 behind Wilson, who had already been named the starting quarterback, and Winston.
However, Dart’s rapid ascension in meeting all the checkpoints set for him by the coaching staff, combined with the team getting off to a 0-3 start, prompted now former head coach Brian Daboll, who was fired on Monday, to make the switch to the rookie and have Wilson as the backup.
Dart, who has been in the medical tent at least four times since taking over the starting quarterback role, is in the league’s protocol, though it’s not yet known at what stage. His participation — or lack thereof — in practice this week should shed more light on where he is in his recovery.
