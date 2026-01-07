Raheem Morris Latest Head Coaching Candidate Linked to Giants 

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is the latest name to be linked to the New York Giants head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris now has confirmed head coach interviews in the next week with Cardinals, Giants and Titans, per sources. pic.twitter.com/neoRMlRAQ6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2026

Morris falls into the category of head-coaching candidates with prior head-coaching experience. In addition to his two seasons in Atlanta, where he posted back-to-back 8-9 seasons, Morris was also the head coach for the Bucs from 2009-2011, amassing a 17-31 record over that three-season stretch.

The 49-year-old Morris has coaching roots on the defensive side of the ball dating back to his earliest NFL coaching career in 2002, when the Bucs hired him as a defensive quality control coach. His first stint with the Bucs ran from 2002 to 2005.

After one season (2005) at Kansas State, where he was the defensive coordinator, Morris returned to the Bucs in 2007 as a defensive backs coach before becoming the head coach from 2009 to 2011.

Morris spent the 2012-2014 seasons with the Commanders as their defensive backs coach before moving to the Falcons in 2015 as the assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

He remained with the Falcons through 2020, where he had coaching assignments on the offensive side of the ball (receivers).

In 2021-2023, he served as the Rams' defensive coordinator before coming back to the Falcons for his most recent assignment as head coach.

Morris is also reportedly interviewing with the Cardinals and Titans.

Mike Kafka Has His Interview

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As previously reported, Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka received an interview with the Giants to remain as the team’s full-time head coach. Kafka’s interview was believed to have taken place last over the team’s bye week.

Kafka, who went 2-5 in his seven-game audition as interim head coach following the firing of Brian Daboll, is not known to have drawn any other interest in the head coaching cycle.

Giants Head Coaching Tracker

