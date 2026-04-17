Why Trading Down Could Be NY Giants' Best Path to Sonny Styles

When the New York Giants are on the clock at the upcoming NFL Draft , there is a chance the best players available will be a running back, off-ball linebacker, safety, or a tackle who will likely convert to guard. None of those positions is generally considered "worthy" of a top-five pick.

It is also important to note that Big Blue gave up its 2026 third-round selection to acquire quarterback Jaxson Dart at last year's draft. Could the stars be aligning for a Big Blue trade-down?

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes John Harbaugh and company could still potentially snag LB Sonny Styles a few spots lower on the board.

The Giants would just need to find the right team to make this move happen. Kay, like many others, identifies one franchise as a particularly appealing option .

"The New Orleans Saints would make for an ideal trade partner as they possess a wealth of Day 3 picks they can package in addition to their No. 8 overall selection," he writes. "Making this relatively cheap jump up the board could put them in position to get a top-tier wideout such as Carnell Tate—Styles' teammate with the Buckeyes."

The New Orleans Saints have been named as a possible trade-down partner for the NY Giants in the first round. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Giants' war room would break out the bubbly if they got one of their top targets and additional picks, but it will admittedly be difficult to strike such a deal.

Their best hope is that the Saints or another squad are desperate to land a highly touted playmaker like Tate or edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

Executives get antsy sometimes, so this optimal scenario is still worth imagining. It makes perfect sense for the Saints to move up if they are intent on drafting an offensive player.

The Cleveland Browns, who pick right after the Giants at No. 6, could use similar needs after scoring just 16.4 points per game last season.

New York should at least kick the tires. Though if Harbaugh is enamored with Styles, he will probably not want to risk losing him to the Washington Commanders at No. 7.

Fans would rejoice if NY Giants got Sonny Styles at No. 8

The ultra-athletic Ohio State talent climbed the board after a standout showing at the NFL Scouting Combine -- ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 43.5 in the vertical jump. But he is more than just an "Underwear Olympics" darling. The man thrived in Columbus.

Sonny Styles played safety for two seasons before switching to linebacker in 2024. He totaled nine sacks, 244 combined tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles in 53 games for the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-5 All-American is the type of versatile prospect that Big Blue defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has valued during his coaching career. Furthermore, and perhaps most importantly, he is a highly effective run defender. That trait could be especially pertinent amid the Dexter Lawrence drama .

Though even if Styles gets scooped up, there is merit to sliding down to No. 8. The Giants could still plug in a hole at cornerback, guard, or safety and collect more assets to address other needs later in the NFL Draft.

The Giants would be wise to maintain steady correspondence with the Saints through April 23.

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