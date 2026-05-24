Giants 2026 Road Schedule Ranked: Which Away Games Are Worth the Road Trip?

New York Giants fans already have multiple reasons to be stoked for the 2026 season, with new head coach John Harbaugh, second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, an impactful pass-rushing duo, a solid offensive line, and an intriguing rookie class all generating ample excitement.

But for those who wish to take their commitment even further and watch the New York Giants compete away from MetLife Stadium, it can sometimes be difficult to get a plan together. Fortunately, the schedule offers them several interesting road games to attend in person.

We are going to do our best to lay out all eight matchups and determine which are most worth the trip, from least exciting to most, taking into consideration the matchup itself and the surrounding city. Fasten your seatbelts, Giants fans.

No. 8 - Week 12 at Indianapolis

A general view of the Lucas Oil Stadium exterior facade. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts boast a plethora of talent, and Indy has plenty to offer as a city, including the world-famous St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail and an enclosed series of walkways, which, depending on where one stays, means you never have to wear a coat to get around.

Football-wise, this showdown just doesn't have the sizzle factor of others on the road slate, despite the Daniel Jones “revenge game” element.

Jones, assuming he’s cleared to return after his late-season Achilles injury, and two-time rushing touchdowns leader Jonathan Taylor made up the core of one of the most potent offenses in the league when healthy last season.

Still, I expect regression this year, particularly since the ex-Giants signal caller is coming off a torn Achilles tendon, which could compromise his mobility.

This is a competent squad that can certainly entertain a crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, but several dates on the Giants’ road schedule calendar generate more buzz.

No. 7: Week 5 at Washington

A detail view of the Washington Commanders helmet before a game. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Ranking a divisional battle this low, especially one that takes place in a tourist hot spot like Washington D.C., will understandably raise some disagreement.

From a tourist perspective, fans can enjoy several national monuments, including the White House, the Capitol building, the Smithsonian, and the old-world charm of Georgetown, which offers great late-night hotspots and pretty scenery.

From a football perspective, quarterback Jayden Daniels is one of the most must-see young talents in the NFL when at full strength. However, the Commanders’ offense as a whole is mired in uncertainty, especially given that the Commanders have a new coordinator (David Blough) calling the shots.

Even so, this Oct. 11 NFC East clash in Northwest Stadium should elicit plenty of passion from both fan bases, especially since it’s a relatively easy trip down I-95 for Giants fans to make.

Daniels versus Dart is the big draw, but all eyes will be on two former Ohio State stars as well.

The Giants selected linebacker/edge rusher hybrid Arvell Reese with the No. 5 pick instead of linebacker Sonny Styles, who landed on the Commanders at No. 7.

While both players will hopefully have long careers ahead of them, many fans will be ready to make steadfast NFL Draft judgments based on how the ex-Buckeyes play in this game.

No. 6: Week 14 - at Seattle

Apr 22, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Exterior view of Lumen Field before a game between the Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders FC. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The longest plane ride on the Giants' schedule, New York visits Seattle on Dec. 13, when temperatures hover around the mid-40s and cold, damp, rainy weather is typically the norm.

For those who don’t mind those two factors, Seattle has much to see, including the Underground History Tour, the Space Needle, Mt. Rainier, and, of course, Pike Place for a variety of dining options.

Football-wise, this game against the defending Super Bowl champions could give Big Blue a chance to make a statement. John Harbaugh knows Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald very well from their time together with the Baltimore Ravens, so expect a chess match in this mentor-pupil face-off.

New Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will try to solve the Seahawks’ complex and top-notch defense in Lumen Field (known for its excessive noise level), and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will try to figure out how to contain Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

If the Giants somehow pull off this win, it will certainly make for quite a statement in how far the Giants have come.

No. 5: Week 16 - at Detroit

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) makes a catch against Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34)m during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a Monday night date in Motown, and if you're planning to fly in to take advantage of the lower airfare that comes with a Saturday night stay and you're into museums, make sure you put the Henry Ford Museum and the Motown Museum at the top of your to-do list.

Or if you like nature, Belle Isle Park is definitely worth a visit. You can even cross into Canada–just make sure you have a passport with you.

When it comes to football, this Dec. 28 Monday Night Football matchup should offer all the old-school, hard-nosed elements of two of the NFL’s oldest franchises.

The Lions boast playmakers on offense and defense, with pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, quarterback Jared Goff, and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown serving as their headliners.

Detroit also has former Giants tight end Dan Campbell as their head coach, who, by the way, isn’t shy about taking risks that spice up games.

The bigger picture here is that this is a late-season prime-time meeting between two squads that both suffered varying levels of disappointment in 2025, making the game a classic.

No. 4: Week 7 - at Houston

General exterior view of NRG Stadium | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Old-school football fans who have a hankering for some hard-hitting, physical football will want to circle this Oct. 25 game against the Texans, who last year boasted the top-ranked defense in the league.

Points could be at a premium in NRG Stadium, as an Andrew Thomas-led offensive line aims to protect Jaxson Dart from a ferocious pass-rush that features Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

Second-Team All-Pro Brian Burns and total pressure machine Abdul Carter will look to bring the heat and get a few cracks at C.J. Stroud.

Need a few things to check out before kickoff? There is the Houston Zoo, the Space Center, and the Astroville Tunnel Tour of Downtown Houston. Houston also boasts several interesting museums, and for the dining lover, there is something for everyone, from authentic Texas BBQ to fine dining.

No. 3: Week 9 - at Philadelphia

General view of the Lincoln Financial Field | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Believe it or not, the City of Brotherly Love isn’t a bad place to visit. You can obviously drive, or if you want to leave the car at home, Amtrak takes you to Philly’s 30th Street Station (a poorman’s NY Penn Station in our opinion), and then you can take the SEPTA to Lincoln Financial Field.

The touristy part of Philly includes museums, the famed Liberty Bell, the steps from the Rocky movie, and the eastern section of South Street. Our pick for the best cheesesteak is tried-and-true Geno's Cheesesteaks.

But when the Giants square off with the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 8, it will be more than 13 years since they have won in Lincoln Financial Field.

This New York-Philly matchup oozes relevance and anticipation. Harbaugh will have a Week 8 bye to devise a winning game plan against his one-time employer, the outcome potentially resetting what has long been a one-sided affair.

No. 2: Week 2 - at Los Angeles Rams

Sep 14, 2022; Inglewood, California, US; A general overall view of the SoFi Stadium exterior. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants have one of the toughest games on their 2026 road slate: against the Rams, who play their home games at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, roughly a half hour south of Los Angeles, which figures to be the tourist draw.

SoFi Stadium is currently the largest in the NFL and is in itself a sight to check out, but for those planning to stay closer to SoFi Stadium, there’s always the Forum, the Hollywood Park Casino, and Inglewood Marketplace to check out.

But let’s be honest. This one will be all about football rather than the glamour and glitz of Tinseltown and the surrounding areas.

The Rams were left disappointed last year when they couldn’t top their NFC West rivals, Seattle, for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. But this year, Sean McVay’s team is locked and loaded after making some much-needed upgrades to the defensive secondary.

The Rams will host the Giants on Monday, Sept. 21, their home opener. Many already have the game penciled in as a win for the Rams, and with good reason: Matthew Stafford is the reigning MVP, McVay is one of the most respected head coaches in the sport today, Puka Nacua is a nightmare for opposing cornerbacks, and the defense has elite upside.

This will be a nice early-season test for Big Blue, as the Rams present a tough challenge that could benefit New York in the long run, as Harbaugh and company try to build momentum and chemistry in their first road matchup of the year.

No. 1: Week 17 - at Dallas

A view of the Star logo at midfield of AT&T Stadium | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys, like the Giants, missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, so I get why some people will scoff at this No. 1 ranking. However, there is a lot to like about New York’s first game of 2027 and final road matchup of the season.

For starters, it could have significant playoff implications. If the Giants are going to clinch a postseason berth, then they might need to leave AT&T Stadium with a W. New York and Dallas could be fighting for the same spot, so the pressure should be suffocating.

Dak Prescott leads a passing attack that regularly produces fireworks, and the Giants possess a versatile defense that has the potential to do the same if everything clicks. Dart and running back Cam Skattebo are also warriors on offense who will want to avenge last year’s heartbreaking defeat.

I would also be remiss if I did not highlight the grandeur of “Jerry World.” Although Giants fans despise the Cowboys, they can appreciate the architectural marvel that is AT&T Stadium.

Those in the New York City Tri-State Area who have been itching to watch Big Blue vanquish “America’s Team” on their own field could gain incredible satisfaction on Jan. 3.

What is better than enjoying a Texas-sized vacation and basking in the end of your detested foe’s campaign? If you have time, there are tours of AT&T Stadium for the curious, or the allure of Dallas nightlife in Deep Ellum.

Happy travels, Giants fans!

(Patricia Traina contributed to this article.)

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