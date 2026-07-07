Three Things We Can't Wait to See from the Giants This Year

For the last several years, one could not properly evaluate the New York Giants without a bunch of “ifs” and “buts.” Those still remain as we break down the 2026 Giants, but something important has been missing: genuine optimism.

The Giants still have roster issues to sort out and injury questions to overcome . There are new schemes to learn and an All-Pro nose tackle to replace. The NFC is still quite challenging, too.

But Big Blue has a clear vision, and that is enough to ease some of those anxieties. It also leaves three specific developments that deserve special attention ahead of the 2026 season.

The NY Giants have an opportunity to finally start strong

June 2026: New York Giants huddle up after concluding a minicamp practice. | Patricia Traina | New York Giants On SI

New York has started 2-8 or worse in each of the last three years. This squad has shown flashes at various points of this historically miserable stretch, but losses destroy morale and confidence. So if this improved roster is going to fulfill its potential, it needs to build momentum in the first half of the season.

Although the schedule begins with a couple of tricky obstacles, the Giants can realistically enter their Week 8 bye with a 5-2 or 4-3 record, which could give them a chance to contend for a playoff berth . Opening up the campaign with a home win versus the Dallas Cowboys seems critical.

Before a meaningless January game last season, this franchise had not defeated Dak Prescott since the 2016 season . If New York can stump the star quarterback and prevail in this Week 1 prime-time matchup, MetLife Stadium will be overflowing with good vibes.

The Giants will then have to contend with a vaunted Los Angeles Rams squad hosting its home opener. There is a slim chance the Super Bowl favorites will still be fatigued after their trip to Australia, but even if a beatdown ensues in LA, the schedule should ease up significantly.

Big Blue will welcome the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals in consecutive weeks, both of whom could still be quite early in their respective rebuilds.

A Week 5 road game against the enigmatic Washington Commanders then awaits, which is followed by a Meadowlands meeting with the plucky yet largely unproven New Orleans Saints.

The defensively relentless Houston Texans will send New York to the midway point of the season. The Giants have not earned much trust after their recent on-field showings, but they should be more organized and perhaps even more balanced.

These first two months of Giants football could be fun to watch, and it’s been a long, long time since anyone said those words without laughing.

How will New York use rookie LB Arvell Reese?

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) approaches the press conference after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When assembling this roster, it was very clear that John Harbaugh and company sought out physical players who could do multiple things. Arvell Reese is perhaps the poster boy of this new philosophy.

The rookie linebacker is explosive and tackles with force, using his 6-foot-4 frame and natural athleticism to disrupt the flow of play. Many people marveled at his traits, but they struggled to identify his ideal role in the NFL.

Reese will operate at the WILL, but defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has the luxury to deploy him on the edge as he sees fit. The No. 5 overall draft pick recorded six and a half sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 14 games for Ohio State last season.

While he can successfully rush the quarterback, New York will ask him to provide dependable run support alongside free-agent signing Tremaine Edmunds. The Giants had talent in 2025 but lacked the ingenuity to maximize it.

Their defense is even more gifted this year with the addition of an All-American powerhouse, and hopefully, they now possess the play-calling creativity to fully unleash this unit. Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Edmunds will all draw eyeballs, but Arvell Reese deserves ample attention in 2026. That is why his role matters so much here.

If New York can effectively use him as a hybrid, this coaching staff will quickly build trust with the public.

What will Jaxson Dart’s second season look like?

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws a pass during the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where the quarterback lines up may not stand out as must-see at first glance, but the prospect of Jaxson Dart expanding his game to include more snaps under center speaks to the overall progress he can make in his second NFL campaign. That progression is the focus here.

The No. 25 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and former Ole Miss star rarely took the ball under center in his rookie year, as head coach Brian Daboll understandably decided to ease the young quarterback into NFL game speed. Dart will need to spend more time directly under center.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy may want to make play-action a key component of the Giants' offensive plan, which will require Dart to work under center more often. He has started to get comfortable with the process and will continue to hone this skill leading into the opening kickoff.

Health is obviously a concern. A shotgun formation gives a signal-caller more space to work with and therefore decreases their risk of absorbing a swift sack. Dart experienced his share of struggles when facing heavy resistance. He posted a 43 percent completion rate when under pressure , per Pro Football Focus.

The 23-year-old was far more efficient with a clean pocket, completing 71.5 percent of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns to three interceptions. Dart must learn to perform under pressure.

Learning how to consistently play under center will be a huge part of his growth. If he succeeds, a second-year leap will be fun to watch and spell good news for the Giants.

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