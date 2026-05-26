Bulldozers & Big Bodies: 3 Reasons to Believe in John Harbaugh’s New-Look Giants

The New York Giants should be one of the NFL's greatest mysteries going into the 2026 campaign. They have enjoyed a productive enough offseason to inspire hope throughout the fan base, but there are also potential cracks on this roster.

Ultimately, there should be more reasons to be optimistic than not, or at least more than there have been in the previous few years.

We will look at three big ones today, and by the end, hopefully, you will feel encouraged about this modified squad.

NY Giants' O-Line finally has depth

Apr 24, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants draft pick Francis Mauigoa addresses the media during the introductory press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Contrary to how it felt in real time, the offensive line's rise to respectability was gradual.

Although many fans are puzzled by his contract extension, general manager Joe Schoen brought stability to the unit by signing key veterans like Jermaine Eluemunor, Greg Van Roten, and Jon Runyan Jr. Injuries prevented the team from seeing what it had in 2024, but the O-Line stayed largely intact last season.

And the results were quite impressive. Superb left tackle Andrew Thomas reclaimed his top form, allowing only one sack and 13 total pressures in 13 games, per Pro Football Focus.

The line's ceiling is tied to Thomas' health -- he is dealing with a shoulder issue at organized team activities -- but New York seemingly has more capable blockers than it has had in ages.

Marcus Mbow can operate as the swing tackle. No. 10 overall pick Francis Mauigoa is projected to start at right guard, replacing Van Roten, who was not re-signed.

Daniel Faalele is familiar with head coach John Harbaugh from their time together in Baltimore. Meanwhile, Evan Neal is getting another year to acclimate to the interior, and Lucas Patrick could give John Michael Schmitz some competition at center.

Re-signing Eluemunor allows Big Blue to stay strong on the outside while also obtaining valuable depth. Mbow and others can now continue to develop at their own pace. No. 72 buys the Giants crucial time.

While the rest of the O-line comes of age, the experienced members should be able to deliver once again. The Giants fixed their wall in 2025, but now they must prove they can hold firm moving forward with at least one new piece and several others who make up the depth on the line.

The defensive play-calling should be more aggressive in 2026

New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson | Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI

It goes without saying that Harbaugh is a source of great hope, but in addition to the credibility and leadership he brings to New York's sidelines, his coaching staff as a whole should be more reassuring than the previous one was.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson could make a particularly noticeable difference .

Wilson was forced to take more chances while calling plays for the limited Tennessee Titans. Although he has more to work with on the Giants' roster, the 44-year-old should apply that same mindset to the Meadowlands.

Wilson is expected to run heavy press-man coverage and utilize plenty of disguise packages in his scheme.

New York was fairly conservative and frequently leaned on zone coverage under former DC Shane Bowen. The defense should feature more creativity in this new regime.

Second-round draft pick Colton Hood is a potential X-factor. He was unrelenting at cornerback for the Tennessee Volunteers last year and could quickly earn an important role for himself in the Giants' secondary.

If Hood and Paulson Adebo can stick to their wide receivers and give the front-seven a little more time to attack, then a Brian Burns and Abdul Carter-led pass-rushing group could truly ravage opposing offensive lines.

Wilson has talent at his disposal, and he should have the ingenuity to better wield it.

The Giants got bigger over the offseason

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants rookies Arvell Reese (52), Colton Hood (12), Malachi Fields (0) and Francis Mauigoa (65) walk off the field after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

John Harbaugh is synonymous with hard-hitting football. He embraces the physical nature of this brutal sport, and the incoming personnel reflects that philosophy.

New York brought in the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Tremaine Edmunds to rejuvenate the linebacker room. Edmunds uses his ideal frame and notable athleticism to take the ball away from opponents. His 14 career interceptions are worth remembering heading into the 2026-27 season.

Harbaugh also reunited with former Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely. He is two inches smaller than the 6-foot-6 Theo Johnson, but he is another big target who can help unlock Jaxson Dart's passing prowess.

Receiver Malachi Fields, who measures in at 6-foot-4 and weighs 218 pounds, scored 15 touchdowns across his last three years in college and only committed one drop in 2025. He’s another taller receiver who should help Dart in the passing game.

Fellow rookies Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa have each displayed a penchant for overpowering players at their respective positions. The Giants are bigger and stronger, which perfectly fits the Harbaugh-sculpted identity of this franchise.

A team that can throw its weight around on the field should have more room for error. New York may not always have the superior roster, but thanks to this philosophical change, it is better prepared to endure and win a war of attrition.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.