Life After Lawrence: How Giants Can Reshape the Roster with Two Top-10 Picks

The New York Giants added a top ten pick to their 2026 capital with the trade of star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence this past weekend.

This is a roster that has plenty of needs that could be addressed throughout the 2026 NFL Draft, whether that’s with the two top ten picks or on day three.

For this mock, I used Stick to the Model mock draft simulator and tried to make the first two selections based on what I think the Giants will do, and then the remainder of the Draft was what I think this front office would do if the board fell the way it did.

1.5 Ohio State LB Sonny Styles

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is one of the picks that I think the Giants will make in the first round, and it’s hard to disagree with the logic behind it, considering this class.

Sonny Styles is the best pure linebacker in the draft class this year, in my opinion, and is arguably the best player overall, but because he plays linebacker, he may be available at five.

Linebacker play has been a disappointment for the Giants in recent years, with Bobby Okereke’s play declining, and nobody else stepping up in the room beside him.

Styles should step in right away, be able to impact the passing game, and hopefully give the Giants some semblance of run defense.

1.10 Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Once the Giants traded Lawrence to the Bengals for the 10th pick, speculation immediately began that they would take Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State there.

Tyson is an elite receiver prospect who would’ve been in this conversation during the whole pre-draft process had it not been for injury concerns, which are now cleared up.

After losing Wan’Dale Robinson, the Giants need a new WR2 to work opposite Malik Nabers. Tyson can be that option for the Giants.

Tyson’s skillset allows him to work inside-out. Paired with Nabers’ skillet, it gives the Giants two options that can move around the formation and produce.

TRADE: NYG Receives 2.39, 7.206, and a 2027 6th rounder from CLE for pick 2.37

The Giants currently have just three picks in the top 100: five, ten, and 37.

At some point in the draft, it’s likely the Giants will try to trade down to accumulate more capital - in this mock Draft, that’s right now.

This still leaves the Giants with just three picks in the top 100, but does add another day three picks, as well as keeping the Giants within range to add a high-quality player here.

I also got a Day 3 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, adding some future capital.

2.39 Texas Tech NT Lee Hunter

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter runs to the sideline after making a tackle against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After trading Deter Lawrence, the Giants now have an even bigger need on the interior than they did before.

Even if the Giants had kept Lawrence, they would have needed to add nose tackle depth and more talent at the 3-technique, but now they add a starting-caliber player.

Lee Hunter has played in various defensive fronts during his career at UCF and Texas Tech and should be able to slide in right away and play a role for the Giants.

Rumors suggest the Giants will sign DJ Reader after the Draft, but it would be a stopgap, not a long-term solution.

Hunter could come in and be NT2 behind Reader for a year before taking over the starting role himself.

4.105 Washington CB Tacario Davis

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington defensive back Tacario Davis (DB05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants need cornerback help, and while in an ideal world they would get that earlier in this Draft with a Mansoor Delane, I don’t think they’re likely to do so with the fifth pick, and he should be gone by the tenth, as he was in this mock.

Washington’s Tacario Davis has elite size and is comfortable playing all different types of zone coverage from his time at Arizona and Washington, making him a fit immediately.

Davis is a disruptive cornerback on the outside who can give receivers fits vertically and closes throwing windows in a hurry underneath.

This won’t fix the Giants’ cornerback issues, but adding a player like Davis could give the Giants a more respectable room and a player with upside.

5.145 Kansas State S VJ Payne

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State defensive back VJ Payne (DB44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another long athlete in the secondary, like Davis, VJ Payne would be a great value addition to the Giants in the fifth round.

Payne brings elite length and range to the secondary and has proven capable of playing multiple positions, including deep safety, box safety, and nickel.

Safety play was underwhelming for the Giants in 2025, and Payne could be a solution for that as early as 2026.

Having a safety like Payne in the room allows the Giants to do anything they want coverage-wise.

6.186 Texas IOL DJ Campbell

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas offensive lineman DJ Campbell (OL11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DJ Campbell’s ceiling is limited, but with his skill set, he could be a long-term backup in the NFL at guard.

Shiftier pass-rushers will probably give him issues on the interior, but Campbell has the power to handle big rushers and move bodies in the run game. Help on the interior should limit the negative impact that could be had against shiftier rushers.

He may never be a high-level starter, but his floor is a decent backup with the potential to step in due to injury.

6.192 Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson (QB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Personally, I like Sawyer Robertson’s potential as a long-term backup at quarterback.

He does nothing spectacular, but he has the arm talent to make throws and keep the offense threatening should he ever need to come in, plus he’s shown at least some willingness to use his legs to move the sticks.

Robertson has no problem standing and delivering in the face of pressure and should be able to sit and learn behind Dart and Winston until he’s ready for a roster spot.

6.193 Florida EDGE George Gumbs Jr

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman George Gumbs (DL39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s late day three of the NFL Draft, and you have the opportunity to draft an athlete at a premium position that defends the run: you make that selection 10 times out of 10.

Gumbs might struggle to consistently rush the passer outside of just being an athlete on the edge, but he brings enough to the table defensively and on special teams to warrant a roster spot.

If he ever does figure out pass-rushing technique on top of what he already brings to the table, the ceiling is high with Gumbs.

7.206 North Carolina CB Thaddeus Dixon

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Thaddeus Dixon is a well-traveled cornerback. He played at a community college in Washington and ended his college career at North Carolina under Bill Belichick.

Because of his transfer, he’s played in multiple defensive systems and has proven himself playing a variety of coverages, both zone and man.

Taking Dixon here gives the Giants another cornerback that can fit into the rotation, and the Giants did bring Dixon in on a 30-day visit, showing at least a little interest.

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