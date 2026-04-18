NY Giants Mailbag: Dexter Lawrence Trade Rumors and Final NFL Draft Strategy
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Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!
Kris, I've been on the defensive bandwagon since the start and I'm not backing off of that. The middle of the defense has been a huge issue the last several years, so if it comes down to one spot, I'd go off-ball linebacker and not even think twice about it.
If I can't get the off-ball linebacker, then I go safety--when was the last time the Giants had a true play-making safety in their defensive secondary? Not recently, right?
Robinson, I think regardless, the Giants have to add another defensive tackle to their roster. I don't know exactly where analysts have Peter Woods slotted--I'm guessing around picks 19-25 or possibly even second round?
Anyway, it all depends on what they were to get in return from the team acquiring Dexter, assuming there is a trade. Right now I'm not 100% there will be.
Will that change in the coming days? Perhaps, but I highly doubt the Giants have given up on working something out with Dexter, and apparently I'm not alone in that belief.
James, I have to be honest here. I don't know if I totally understand your question. What I think you're asking me is why guys on the back end of the roster aren't paid like the top of the roster. And if so the answer is simple.
One, you can't pay everyone equally, nor should you. Two, there is a structured tier that states the minimum for each player based on his years of accrued experience.
Teams have X number of dollars under the cap so they have to make the pieces all fit under that.
I also think that those guys who make up the bottom of the roster are genuinely just happy for an opportunity to play--and if they catch on, they could be eligible for performance pay adjustments.
I hope that answers your question.
No I don't. The Giants, when they do their pressers, will say it was an organizational decision, so unless someone lets it slip who made the call on a player selection, I don't think we'll know who actually made it.
Also, Schoen will still very much have a voice in the draft room. It's just that John Harbaugh will likely have the louder voice.
How do you know it's not Dexter's side making this difficult? And no, your scenario isn't as cut-and-dried as you make it out to be. There's much more to this than throwing voidable years into a deal.
P.S. Thanks for the compliment. I’m here all week for your entertainment.
Bryan, I am not 100% convinced right now that Schoen is out after the draft. His contract, I believe, runs through the end of the year. I think this will all boil down to how he and John Harbaugh continue to work together.
So long as they don’t butt heads, I don’t think there is any reason to move on from Schoen, unless it’s to save money.
Now that said, I remain surprised that Schoen wasn't given a contract extension to put him on the same timeline as the head coach. But that doesn't mean that ownership won't do that.
On another note, I do think there will be some scouts who are let go after the draft, and I also wouldn't be shocked if some of that big committee Schoen has been known to have around him thins out a bit.
The last update we had was when Harbaugh spoke at the start of the offseason program. The recap is here.
Doubt it. Again, who they take depends on how the board falls, but I don't think they will pick Bain even if he's there. I think it will be Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs with a very outside chance it could be Jeremiyah Love if he makes it past Tennessee.
"Defense! Defense! Defense!" As of right now, I think it's either Styles or Downs, depending on who is on the board.
Nope. When was the last time a rookie came out of the draft 100% pro ready? Every rookie has something he has to work on as he adjusts to the NFL.
I get where the concern is--Styles hasn't played off-ball linebacker all that long and some people have compared him to Isaiah Simmons, who didn’t really pan out in the way I think a lot of people thought he would.
But Styles is a converted safety and I think so long as whoever his defensive coordinator is has a plan on how to use him (which he Cardinals really didn't have with Simmons), Styles will be just fine.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina