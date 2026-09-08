One Pivotal Question at Every Giants Position on Defense

Sometimes, when a team hasn’t come together as the talent level suggested, it becomes necessary to start over.

That’s what the New York Giants did on defense under head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. The Giants will sport a brand new starting defensive line and new starters at inside linebacker.

Their returning players at outside linebacker and the defensive secondary—the latter unit will have at least one new starter to replace departed free-agent cornerback Cor’Dale Flott—are getting acclimated to new faces and a newer, more aggressive scheme that should let them play faster and more downhill.

It’s a work in progress, and it looks promising early on, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still question marks to answer. So in this segment, we look at the defensive side of the ball and the biggest questions at each unit.

Defensive Line: Can This Unit Hold Up?

Once upon a time, the Giants defensive line was the unit's undisputed strength, with Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams patrolling the trenches up front.

These days, the unit hasn’t come close to what it once was. The Giants filled in the gap that developed when Lawrence was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals by adding veteran nose tackle D.J. Reader, and they also added Shelby Harris to give them some of the snaps that Williams used to give them.

The problem is the depth is still a work in progress with Week 1 just days away. The bottom line is that while Reader and Harris might be solid options, neither is long-term given their ages, and neither is going to play 100% of the snaps every week.

That raises the biggest question: will this unit hold up, or will it be the weakest link on the defense?

Inside Linebackers: Is the Unit Improved?

On paper, absolutely. Tremaine Edmunds brings a rare combination of height (6-foot-4) and sideline-to-sideline speed that makes him an upgrade over former inside linebacker Bobby Okereke in pass coverage.

Meanwhile, first-round pick Arvell Reese, also 6-foot-4, brings elite-level athleticism and versatility that allows Wilson to move him all over the formation like a chess piece.

That versatility alone, in which Reese can play as an off-ball linebacker and as an edge rusher, is enough of an argument to declare this unit significantly upgraded.

In short, if both are healthy, the days of running backs and tight ends doing damage at the second level against the Giants defense should finally be over.

Outside Linebackers: Can They All Stay Healthy?

Injuries have been a big problem for the Giants, but under Harbaugh, the hope is that injuries, and in particular the soft tissue types, are vastly reduced. And it’s especially important for this outside linebacker group considering Thibodeaux has now had consecutive seasons on IR.

If the Giants can get full seasons out of Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter, think of the possibilities and combinations Wilson can unleash on quarterbacks this season.

Safeties: Will Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin Bounce Back from a Shaky 2025?

The 2025 Giants defense vastly underperformed last season in almost every major metric, and that was especially true for the starting safety duo of Tyler Nubin and Jevon Holland, who combined for one interception and four pass breakups (three by Holland).

Also on the negative side, the pair combined for 10 missed tackles in coverage and allowed four touchdowns to opponents. Yes, Holland was injured—he dealt with a mid-season knee injury—but it’s fair to say the Giants didn’t get their money’s worth from his or Nubin’s performances.

This year, there is reason to believe that will be different. Wilson is running a much more aggressive scheme and a scheme that Holland has said better fits what he does well. There will be more disguised coverage shells and more aggressive pattern-matching principles that should allow the pair to play faster and attack downhill.

Cornerbacks: Who Are the Starters?

Head coach John Harbaugh hasn’t been willing to announce his starting cornerbacks ahead of the arrival of Cowboys receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb in MetLife Stadium this weekend.

Whoever the starting duo is--and if the tam's unofficial depth chart is any indication it will be Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome II--they better be ready, because after Pickens and Lamb, New York then faces Puka Nacua and Davante Adams of the Los Angeles Rams.

Newsome had the second-best coverage grade among the team’s cornerbacks (85.5) while Adebo, after a sluggish start to his training camp that saw him miss some time with a hamstring strain.

Banks actually had the more productive preseason, finishing with a 39.6 coverage rating to Adebo’s 79.2 rating, raising questions as to whether the team might consider some sort of rotation.

But that type of arrangement doesn’t work well, leaving the original question of who starts at the spot unanswered for now.

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