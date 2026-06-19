PFF Reveals the 24 Best Giants Players of the Last 20 Years — and There Are Some Surprises

While the New York Giants eye a renaissance under head coach John Harbaugh , it's appropriate to look back at some of the most impactful and memorable players who have worn the uniform over the last 20 years.

A new era is underway, but there is plenty to remember and appreciate in those who preceded it.

Pro Football Focus has it covered. The sports analytics company used its grading system to determine the 12 best offensive and 12 best defensive players who have represented Big Blue at any time since 2006.

The offense consists of quarterback Eli Manning, running back Ahmad Bradshaw, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Hakeem Nicks, and Victor Cruz (slot), tight ends Kevin Boss and Jeremy Shockey, left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Rich Seubert, center Shaun O'Hara, right guard Chris Snee, and right tackle Kareem McKenzie.

The defense is made up of interior defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence II and Damon "Snacks" Harrison, edge rushers Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul, linebackers Bobby Okereke, Blake Martinez and Devon Kennard, cornerbacks Corey Webster, Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (slot), and safeties Kenny Phillips and Landon Collins.

There is plenty to dissect on this loaded roster, with legacy, consistency and notable omissions drawing focus.

The Offense

Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants former quarterback Eli Manning on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Champions, unsurprisingly, define this unit, with two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning leading the way. Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz, and Ahmad Bradshaw all made huge plays on the big stage as well.

Not to be forgotten, offensive linemen Chris Snee and Kareem McKenzie played an integral role in both title runs. No. 10 might not have reached hero status without them or the other blockers in this group. Of course, one did not need to win a ring with New York to make a lasting impression.

Odell Beckham Jr. recorded 1,300-plus receiving yards and 10 touchdowns or more in each of his first three seasons with the Giants, earning himself Rookie of the Year honors and back-to-back Second-Team All-Pro selections.

Andrew Thomas, who remains an indispensable member of the trenches, joins the returning Beckham as the only two active members of the Giants on this PFF squad.

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) speaks at a press conference during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The big omission is running Saquon Barkley, which Jahnke attributes to Bradshaw's receiving efficiency and superior blocking. Championship brilliance also helps the latter's case, as the former was forced to compete on a severely limited roster for much of his tenure with the G-Men.

Despite Barkley's absence from this All-PFF Team, there is little one can reasonably nitpick on the offense. Most of these men earned their slots by contributing to the most celebrated and improbable period in Giants history.

The defensive choices arguably leave more room for debate, given the more recent turnover on that side of the ball.

The Defense

Former New York Giant Justin Tuck watches teammate Eli Manning (not pictured) have his jersey retired during the Ring of Honor ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Atl | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Fans will naturally want to know why Michael Strahan is not lining up on the edge, but the reason is rather simple. Despite his massive contributions to the Super Bowl XLII-winning campaign, the tail end of No. 92's Hall of Fame career came right at the beginning of Pro Football Focus' existence.

PFF felt the sample size was too small to prioritize in a crowded position group. The individual excellence of both Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul also knocked off fellow franchise great Osi Umenyiora.

The availability of viable alternatives speaks to the historic strength of Big Blue's pass-rushing attack. There is little discussion that needs to be had regarding Dexter Lawrence's inclusion, however.

The top-notch defensive tackle was a powerhouse in a failing engine during most of his seven-year stay in the Meadowlands. He finally had enough of the organization and requested a trade earlier in the offseason. New York shipped him out to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 10 overall draft pick, which was used to select rookie OL Francis Mauigoa.

Jul 23, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) talks with media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Lawrence and Bobby Okereke now gone , there are no current Giants defensive players on the All-PFF Team. Perhaps edge rushers Brian Burns and Abdul Carter can receive such an honor 20 years from now.

This is an impressive collection of talent that recognizes both playoff prowess and personal perseverance in the face of constant losing. But now it's time for Big Blue to write some new and more positive history.

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