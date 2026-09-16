Should the Giants Trade for Joey Porter Jr.? Weighing the Pros and Cons

The New York Giants cornerbacks had a shaky Week 1 outing against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants corners were called for four defensive pass interference penalties: three against slot cornerback Dru Phillips and one against Greg Newsome II, with two coming on third-down plays.

Deonte Banks missed a tackle in the run game and also lost his one-on-one against CeeDee Lamb on Dallas’ first touchdown of the day. And when Newsome and Banks each had to come out for injury checks, their backups, Paulson Adebo and Colton Hood, had issues too.

All of that has done little to erase concerns about the quality of the Giants’ cornerback room, and that, as well as the recent restructure done to safety Jevon Holland’s contract, which opened up $5.8 million in cap space, has led to increased speculation that the Giants might seek a trade for disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

The Giants likely did the necessary due diligence to determine not only the cost of acquiring Porter via trade, but also what kind of contract might ease his unhappiness given his current pay rate.

The Giants Could Instantly Secure a CB1 for Multiple Years

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter is reportedly seeking a new deal that will make him among the highest-paid corners in the league (but not necessarily the highest paid).

By granting his wish, the Giants would have themselves a still-young defensive back under contract for multiple seasons and could design a contract that is manageable from year to year from a cap perspective.

But here’s the counterargument. The Giants have given the impression that they value the corners they currently have on the roster much more than critics outside the building do.

There are two things to that, though. First, has that opinion changed given how Paulson Adebo, a key free-agent signing a year ago, signed to be a starter, lost the starting job?

Second, Banks and Newsome are both on one-year deals, and re-signing them will be a challenge given other needs the team has to address, such as receiver and defensive line.

That said, if the Giants want to fully take advantage of their pass rush, which is clearly the strength of their team, the back end of the defense needs to do its job by locking down the opponent’s top receivers week in and week out. Scheme can only carry them so far; at some point it comes down to consistent execution.

Is the Move Worth the Projected Cost?

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) watches the game against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Maakaron of the Detroit Lions on SI , citing league sources, reported that the Steelers would like something as high as two first-round draft picks , but that “the starting point for a deal to be made is believed to be one first-round pick and a higher Day 2 selection.”

It’s nearly impossible to justify the Giants giving up a first-round pick, whether it be in 2027 or 2028 and beyond.

This team still has more pressing needs to address, biggest among them defensive tackle, where two-thirds of the starting unit (D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris) are over 30 and not signed long-term.

Receiver is another not-so-sneaky need. The Giants have Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields under contract beyond this year, but everyone else at the position is only signed to a one-year deal.

With a strong push to surround quarterback Jaxson Dart with talent, does it really make sense to trade away premium draft capital that could otherwise be used to fill those needs?

Next year’s quarterback class is shaping up to be healthy, which means that in the usual mad scramble by quarterback-needy teams to get their franchise signal callers, other positions will slide down the board.

For the Giants, who are looking to avoid drafting in the top half of the order next year, if they can land a top-shelf receiver or defensive lineman in the first round, wouldn’t that make for a better value, especially with some big contract decisions coming regarding potential extensions for outside linebacker Brian Burns and left tackle Andrew Thomas, to name a couple.

While the cap shouldn’t necessarily keep the Giants from making the move, it would be far more economical to put a young cornerback on a rookie deal to pair with Colton Hood, who is viewed as a future starter and is also on a rookie deal. This would let the Giants use their available cap space to retain players who are part of the team’s foundation.

The Bottom Line

The Giants typically don’t make knee-jerk reactions just because a player or group didn’t perform up to standards. Rather, the moves they make have to be within the structure of what they’re building.

While this isn’t to say that Porter wouldn’t fit into that structure, perhaps the thinking by the Giants for now is to let things play out a bit more and see if the cornerbacks have grown into defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s system.

This in fact would be the pragmatic approach rather than to rush out and spend all kinds of resources only to discover that any early season concerns were overblown.

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