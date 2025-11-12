Giants Country

Giants Add Tight End to Practice Squad, Work Out Four Players

The Giants were busy on Tuesday.

Patricia Traina

Former Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson signed with the Giants' practice squad.
Former Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson signed with the Giants' practice squad. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Giants, who had two openings on their practice squad, have filled them with kicker Ben Sauls, as reported earlier today, and tight end Zach Davidson.

Davidson originally entered the league in 2021 as a fifth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings out of Central Missouri State.

The 6-foot-7, 251-pound tight end’s only NFL action to date came last season with the Buffalo Bills, for whom he played two games and caught one of two pass targets for five yards. 

Davidson becomes the fifth tight end on the Giants and the first on the practice squad. The move to sign him could be more for developmental purposes, as Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz are both set to be unrestricted free agents next year. 

New York Giants linebacker Trace Ford
Jul 23, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Trace Ford (46) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In addition to the practice squad signings, New York hosted four defensive players, three of whom are defensive backs, and one of whom, linebacker Trace Ford, was with them this past summer. 

The three defensive backs are safeties Micah Abernathy and Tysheem Johnson, and cornerback Myles Purchase.

Abernathy, 6-foot and 195 pounds, spent the 2022 season with the Packers and the last two seasons with the Falcons. He’s appeared in 20 games with zero starts and has 11 career tackles. 

Johnson signed with the Bears this past April out of Oregon after going undrafted. He was waived on the training camp cutdown date with an injury designation.  

Purchase, 5-foot-9 and 203 pounds, is also an undrafted free agent who signed with the Chargers earlier this year out of Iowa State. 

After not making the Chargers’ 53-man roster out of training camp, he was signed to the practice squad, where he remained until September 30.

He re-signed with the Chargers' practice squad in mid-October but was released again on November 4. 

Patricia Traina
