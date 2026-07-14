The Unsung Trio Who Made the Giants' Super Bowl XXI Season Possible

No script existed, so there was no way to tell when opening day arrived that special teams would play such an important role for the New York Giants on their way to winning Super Bowl XXI in 1986.

Undrafted punter Sean Landeta was in his second season after jumping from the United States Football League, while kicker Raul Allegre and return man Phil McConkey were not even on the roster to start the 1986 season.

Giants Get Their Punter from the USFL

Nov 24, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants punter Sean Landeta (5) follows through on a punt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landeta's path to Giants glory was a bit more direct than the others. He went undrafted despite a stellar career at Towson and signed with the USFL's Philadelphia Stars in 1983, earning two All-USFL selections while remaining with the organization through its move to Baltimore in 1985.

The Giants brought in Landeta as young competition for five-time All-Pro Dave Jennings, who was 33 and entering his 12th NFL season, and he won the job.

Over the next 8.5 seasons with the team, Landeta was named to four All-Pro teams and won two Super Bowls before Dan Reeves released him in favor of directional punter Mike Horan in 1993.

Although history may be unkind to Landeta for the wind-blown missed punt in Chicago during the 1985 playoffs, his strategic punts through the 35-mph Meadowlands winds were critical in the 16-0 shutout over Washington in the 1986 NFC Championship game.

Head coach Bill Parcells famously chose end zones over the ball, using the difficult conditions as a key part of the Giants' game plan.

Landeta averaged 42.3 yards on six punts, with each one between 38 and 46 yards. Washington’s Steve Cox had all three of his first-quarter punts go less than 28 yards and finished with an average of 35.6 yards on nine punts.

The First Giants Kicking Odyssey Yielded a Happy Ending

Jan 25, 1987; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants kicker Raul Allegre (2) attempts a field goal against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXI at the Rose Bowl. The Giants defeated the Broncos 39-20. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 1986 Giants went through four kickers over a four-week period that carried through the third week of the regular season.

Ali Haji-Sheikh was injured and waived, Eric Schubert was cut, Bob Thomas was injured and waived, and Joe Cooper was cut.

The Giants wanted to sign Allegre (waived by the Indianapolis Colts during the preseason) before they added Cooper, but his agent couldn't seal the deal. Two weeks later, Allegre directly wrote to head coach Bill Parcells and agreed to join the team.

Allegre scored the decisive points in six victories, including nail-biters at Minnesota (33 yards with 15 seconds left) and against Denver (34 with six seconds to play) in Weeks 11-12. He finished the season going 24-of-32 on field goals, was perfect on 33 PATs, and collected 105 points.

A U.S. Military Vet Brings His Intensity to Special Teams

Jan 25, 1987; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants wide receiver Phil McConkey (80) reacts on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI at the Rose Bowl. The Giants defeated the Broncos 39-20. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McConkey, a former Navy helicopter pilot, tried out for the Giants in 1983 on the recommendation of Midshipmen assistant Steve Belichick (whose son, Bill, was the Giants' defensive coordinator).

He earned a spot from Parcells with his toughness and enthusiasm, but was recalled to military duty for a year before becoming the team's sure-handed kickoff/punt returner in 1984-85.

He was released during the 1986 preseason in favor of a younger receiving corps and quickly signed to be a backup with Green Bay.

The Giants, meanwhile, got hit with injuries—specifically to punt returners Lionel Manuel and Mark Collins—and brought back McConkey in exchange for a 12th-round draft choice after their fourth game.

McConkey was known for his reliability. He also made a couple of memorable plays against the Denver Broncos that year.

In Week 12, his 46-yard catch with 28 seconds left set up the winning field goal to beat the Broncos, 19-16.

In the Super Bowl, he was upended at the Denver 1-yard line on a 44-yard flea flicker in the third quarter and caught a tipped ball by Mark Bavaro for a 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

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