New York Giants Players Earn Head Scratching Madden '25 Grades
The programmers and developers at EA Sports certainly did not show any love to the New York Giants with their ratings for Madden 25, scheduled to be released Aug. 16.
In fact, you could argue that some of the Giants players were disrespected.
Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was the only Giants player to achieve a rating above 90. Only four other Giants were given scores above 80.
By comparison, the Miami Dolphins have 17 players with ratings over 90 and five players over 95.
Lawrence is the second-rated defensive tackle in the lead. He is only rated behind Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, who checks in at a rating of 97. Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets is on Lawrence's tail with a rating of 94.
Lawrence and linebacker inside linebacker Bobby Okereke are the only two players to be listed in the top ten at their respective positions.
Giants who had scores in the 80s included left tackle Andrew Thomas (89), inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (86), outside linebacker Brian Burns (86), and running back Devin Singletary (81).
These grades will no doubt leave Giants fans scratching their heads. It is unfathomable as to how Burns could be rated so low. It is almost like he is being penalized for playing on a bad Carolina Panthers team his entire career.
Quarterback Daniel Jones is treated like a second-class citizen with a very pedestrian rating 71. There are 32 quarterbacks ranked ahead of Jones, who, while coming back from an injury, should have a higher rating than some of the rookie quarterbacks who have yet to play a snap in the NFL but are rated higher.
Bryce Young of the Panthers has a higher rating than Jones. There was an all-points bulletin put out for Young last season as he was missing in action, He had as bad a season as one could have. Carolina had a deteriorating season that got progressively worse week after week.
The same could be said for some backups rated higher than Jones, like Joe Flacco, who went from the couch to the Cleveland Browns last season, Andy Dalton, Gardner Minshew, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson.
The biggest insult might have been with receiver Malik Nabers, who was given a rating of 77. Nabers has looked unguardable in both practices and in a handful of preseason game snaps. Yet he has the same overall grade as Giants kicker Graham Gano, who is coming off knee surgery.