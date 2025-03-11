Giants Country

Giants Add Special Teams Dynamo Chris Board

Chris Board has been a solid special teams contributor throughout his NFL career.

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
The New York Giants added some special teams and linebacker depth to their roster by signing Chris Board, most recently with the Baltimore Ravens, to a .

Board, 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds signed with the Ravens in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State. He spent three seasons with Baltimore before moving to the Lions in 2022 and then the Patriots in 2023 before returning to the Ravens last season.

Board finished as the Ravens’ special teams tackle leader (10,8 solo) in 2024. In fact, with only two exceptions (2020 and 2019), Board finished as either first or second on every team he’s played for in special teams tackles, recording doubt digits in that category in five of his seven seasons in the league.

Board has played in 114 games with only four starts and has 65 career special teams tackles. For his career, he has 155 tackles (94 solos), five tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and 3.5 sacks.

