Two Giants Prospective Draft Picks Earn Superlative Recognition in New Analysis
The New York Giants have eight draft picks they could use to complete what might be their most balanced roster in years. General manager Joe Schoen must make the most of the mid to late selections, but hitting the mark in the first two rounds is crucial.
The No. 3 and No. 34 overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft offer New York the opportunity to add a difference-maker and eventual starter, respectively. The organization can fortify a couple of position groups, with quarterback being among them. Still, many anticipate the Giants prioritizing the best player available early on.
And that might not be a QB. Many mock drafts project Big Blue to grab Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3, potentially bolstering their front seven to terrifying heights.
They could then turn their attention to the other side of the trenches and round out the offensive line with a versatile player like North Dakota State's Grey Zabel at the top of Day 2. Pro Football Network holds both of these possible New York rookies in high regard.
In an article focusing on NFL Draft superlatives, PFN awarded Carter the title of the best player in the 2025 class and labeled Zabel as the best small-school player. The Giants would acquire significant value in the first two rounds if these assessments were accurate.
Abdul Carter could be the additional game-wrecker the defense needs
With a proven ability to excel at both off-ball linebacker and edge rusher during his three years with the Nittany Lions, combined with eye-popping explosiveness, Carter might possess the highest ceiling in the draft.
Long-term health could be a concern since he has nursed a stress fracture in his foot and a shoulder injury for the last few months, but a recent medical examination indicates he is trending in the right direction.
Besides, those potential worries become easier to suppress after watching him blow through opposing offensive lines. Carter recorded 12.0 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 43 solo tackles, and four pass breakups in his unanimous All-American campaign.
Pro Football Network was torn between Carter, Colorado two-way phenom Travis Hunter and Boise State dynamo Ashton Jeanty. Still, it ultimately named the bendy pass-rusher the top player in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"His elite speed and agility make him a nightmare for offensive tackles to keep up with in pass protection, and his high-level pass-rushing instincts help him maximize those tools," PFN writes.
“If Abdul Carter can continue to display top-notch elusiveness and athleticism, he should play well above his 6-foot-3, 250-pound frame. The Giants are reviewing the 21-year-old's tape extensively, and if they see what so many other draft analysts see, Carter will wear a blue hat on April 24.”
Of course, a stout pass-rushing attack will not be enough. New York must protect quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and whoever else takes snaps under center.
Grey Zabel could play all over the line for the Giants
The front office notably signed guards Jon Runyan Jr. and Greg Van Roten and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor last offseason to upgrade the offensive line. However, the injury bug plagued the unit, prompting Schoen to seek depth this year in the form of swing tackle candidates Stone Forsythe and James Hudson III.
More help is probably required, however. Enter Grey Zabel. The two-time FCS national champion and two-time FCS All-American could effectively balance out the O-line. He primarily played left tackle for the Bison last season, but the 6-foot-6, 312-pound prospect also logged snaps at right tackle, right guard, left guard, and center during his college career.
PFN appreciates Zabel's adaptability, toughness, and power, which is why it values him above the other small-school talents.
"Zabel has the tenacity that evaluators have come to expect out of North Dakota State offensive linemen in recent years," PFN notes.
"In addition to his mean streak and play strength, he’s also a gifted athlete with ideal body control and agility when blocking on the move. He likely kicks from tackle inside to guard or center, but he has a high ceiling along the interior."
Zabel's 32-inch arm length explains why he is projected to go late in the first round or early in the second. It is a negative the Giants brass must thoroughly consider, but at No. 34, the upside might still be too good for New York to pass up.
Joe Schoen and his staff should have their board finalized by now. Although their findings may differ from those of the Pro Football Network, snatching the best player and a hidden gem are nice goals for the 2025 NFL Draft.
