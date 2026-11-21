The 3–8 Colts are one of the most talked-about teams this NFL season, and not for good reasons. Quarterback Daniel Jones just got cut with seven games remaining. Jonathan Taylor remains the lone bright spot on a sputtering offense that will start Anthony Richardson Sr. for the first time this year. Former GM Chris Ballard was fired a month ago, and a handful of key players got traded at the deadline.

And still, Carlie Irsay-Gordon is getting criticized for stalking the sidelines during NFL games, something she’s done for years ever since her late father Jim Irsay owned the team.

Former Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban came to Irsay-Gordon’s defense this week to give his honest take on the Colts principal owner’s sideline routine, and why he believes it’s actually a good move.

“I sat behind the bench for the same reason I sat in on sales and tech meetings. So I could learn,” Cuban wrote on X. “Watching how people interacted. How they responded to the good and bad and each other. Developing closer relationships. Making them comfortable around me so they didn’t think I was a suit in an office and they could talk to me.

“I also got to hear what refs said to our coaches and players. And vice versa. Taught me a lot as well. It’s all information to help me make better decisions. The fact that no one else had done it, made it one of the many things I did that other teams didn’t.

“Good for her for being an owner that cares enough to not care what other people think.”

I sat behind the bench for the same reason I sat in on sales and tech meetings. So I could learn.



Watching how people interacted. How they responded to the good and bad and each other. Developing closer relationships. Making them comfortable around me so they didn’t think I… https://t.co/l4Imyf1Bzb — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 21, 2026

Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s controversial sideline routine during Colts games continue to divide NFL fans

Last month, Irsay-Gordon explained her controversial routine to Front Office Sports Tonight and said she was simply educating herself on the team’s in-game football operations and trying to be the best leader possible.

“I like to say on a good day I have like a fifth-grade reading level understanding of the game and just the basic concepts of what we’re trying to do, depending on the week and depending on our opponent and depending on the situation,” Irsay-Gordon, who became the Colts’ principal owner and CEO in June 2025, said.

“But I think, then, it just helps to understand and to ask questions because I think one of the things, in my opinion, like being a good leader is about listening, really to understand. And I think that’s what the best teams do.”

Amid the recent scrutiny brought on by Jones’s mid-season breakup with Indy, it’s perhaps not that surprising that Irsay-Gordon’s hovering sideline behavior is resurfacing on social media. Fitted with a headset and often holding a notebook, she’s been a regular fixture at Colts games as she continues to study the nuances of the sport on the ground level, and seemingly doesn’t care what the rest of the NFL community thinks. This is how she’s chosen to govern the team, and she’s sticking with it for the foreseeable future.

Compared to Irsay-Gordon, Cuban, who was the majority owner of the Mavs for over two decades, didn’t receive nearly as much “overstepping” criticism despite his frequent appearances behind the bench in Dallas. As Cuban stated in his post, he was able to glean much more information by being on the court level, rather than a VIP box. He also seemed to suggest being a good team owner is a never-ending learning process, one that involves fostering close relationships with players and staffers and being as informed as possible in order to make important decisions.

As far as her recent decision-making, one could certainly argue Irsay-Gordon fumbled by not getting anything in return for Jones, who signed a two-year, $88 million extension in March. (Jones’s 11 games this season cost Indy nearly $50 million.) For as long as the Colts keep losing, videos of her walking and taking notes on the field during games will probably keep making the rounds online. But—contrary to what some fans and pundits are saying—Cuban, for one, believes it’s a smart, hands-on habit that perhaps more team owners should adopt.