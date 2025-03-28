2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Take High-Ceiling OL In Mock
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made upgrading their offensive line the priority of the 2025 offseason, and they might not be done yet.
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and the Jaguars could have their choice of elite offensive line prospects as early as No. 5 overall.
That is exactly where NFL.com analyst Charles Davis has the Jaguars going with the fifth pick in his latest mock.
After Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter, and Travis Hunter all went off the board in the first four picks, Davis slotted Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou to the Jaguars.
"Yes, the Jags have two starting-caliber offensive tackles (Walker Little and Anton Harrison), but this pick is about maximizing the opportunity for QB Trevor Lawrence to realize his potential," Davis said. "Membou is an immediate starter, even if he moves over to the left side from right tackle, where he played at Missouri."
Membou has seen his stock soar since the NFL Scouting Combine, and chances are he will find himself as a top-10 pick by the time the draft rolls around.
The question with this pick would ultimately be two-fold.
One, is taking an offensive lineman the best idea at No. 5? The Jaguars have a need there and it would not be a shocking pick, but the Jaguars did sign four offensive linemen in free agency and don't appear to have an open spot on the starting depth chart.
The Jaguars could draft an offensive lineman and have him push one of the three internal leftovers in left tackle Walker Little, right tackle Anton Harrison, or left guard Ezra Cleveland. With that said, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has made it clear they expect their rookies to play early. Would that be the case along the offensive line?
“Yeah, we’ve got 10 picks in this year's draft. We're going to have to have some spots that are actually open for them to insert," Gladstone said earlier this month.
"So, if you add a veteran at this point, could be just standing in the way. We're going to allow these rookies to get a chance to get out on the field and help us this coming fall.”
Secondly, is Membou the best offensive line pick there? LSU's Will Campbell is just as versatile with the ability to play inside as well as outside. Campbell has the cleaner tape, and it would be tough to pass on him for an upside pick.
We will know soon enough how real of a scenario this could truly be.
