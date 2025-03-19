What Is the Jaguars' Worst-Case Scenario in NFL Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had plenty of worst-case scenarios on draft night in the past.
The 2020 NFL Draft comes to mind in terms of most recent mistakes, with the Jaguars blowing chances to draft both Tristan Wirfs and Justin Jefferson so they could select C.J. Henderson and K'Lavon Chaisson instead.
Before that, the Blaine Gabbert draft is a stark reminder of just how bad things can go on draft night.
But what would be the actual worst-case scenario for the Jaguars and their new regime in next month's NFL Draft?
For Pro Football Focus, it is clear. The worst thing that could happen to the Jaguars is for the new regime to not spend draft capital on pass-catchers, whether at tight end or wide receiver.
"New general manager James Gladstone bolstered the Jaguars’ offensive line during free agency by inking Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey, which probably leaves that position group out of contention at Pick No. 5. In light of recent comments from Gladstone implying that defensive line could be at the top of the totem pole, he can’t forget about Trevor Lawrence’s weaponry, either," PFF said.
"Jacksonville traded Christian Kirk to Houston and released Evan Engram, leaving Brian Thomas Jr. as the lone consistent force or separator. Dyami Brown (66.5 PFF receiving grade) best projects as depth, which leaves wideout and tight end as priorities. In a class that feels top-heavy at both positions, Gladstone should invest in both before the third round expires."
So far this offseason, the Jaguars have moved on from six different wide receivers and tight ends. Three were released, one was traded, and two left via free agency. The Jaguars have responded by adding two tight ends and Dyami Brown, but it is clear the Jaguars will find more youthful talent to round out the depth chart.
"Yeah, we’ve got 10 picks in this year's draft. We're going to have to have some spots that are actually open for them to insert," Gladstone said last week.
"So, if you add a veteran at this point, could be just standing in the way. We're going to allow these rookies to get a chance to get out on the field and help us this coming fall.”
