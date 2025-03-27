Analyst Examines Jaguars' Free Agency Spending Compared to Prior Years
Unlike other franchises, Jacksonville has an owner willing to spend money. The simple problem for the Jaguars is that those dollars haven’t translated into consistent winning seasons.
But after hiring James Gladstone, Liam Coen and Hall of Famer Tony Boselli, Khan and the Jaguars may have finally turned a corner. Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verderame explained Wednesday that while Jacksonville still spent in free agency, this year the Jaguars favored quality over quantity.
“Jacksonville for years and years and years, for better or worse, has been an organization that has spent huge dollars in free agency,” Verderame said Wednesday as a guest on 1010 XL, 92.5 FM in Jacksonville.
“They have signed guys to huge contracts. I mean whether we're going back to the Malik Jackson days or even a year ago when they gave Arik Armstead a big deal. They've always been a team that’s been willing to lay out huge money and they usually end up cutting guys, dead cap.
“I think they did well this offseason to not do that. Even though there were shiny toys out there, and you feel like that would give you better grades in free agency, things that we all do. I think it was smart not to just go out and invest massive dollars for three guys to make yourself feel better temporarily.”
They felt better temporarily in 2022, when the team spent more in free agency than any other NFL team. Jacksonville splurged on seven free agents with more than $150 million in combined guarantees. Those additions included wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram, guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Foye Oluokun and cornerback Darious Williams.
While Jacksonville rocketed to the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs, the team’s free-agency spending fueled long-term success like eating candy bars before a marathon.
Three years later, Oluokun is the only player remaining. Gladstone incinerated the roster in three hours earlier this month. He replaced those players with nine free agents but none are considered long-term pillars. Some thought the Jaguars overspent and even saddled Jacksonville with the most head-scratching moves in free agency. But Gladstone has plenty of hair on his 34-year-old head, and he’s not thinking about 2025 alone.
Gladstone has consistently and clearly communicated his preference for building the Jacksonville nucleus through the draft, just as the Rams did to remain postseason contenders following their Super Bowl victory in 2021.
