Anthony Campanile Examines Jaguars' New Addition
The Jacksonville Jaguars have remained an active team in free agency throughout the offseason and into training camp. It is a team striving to get better with the resources they have and in the image of what head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone want for their organization.
Gladstone was active in the open market once again, adding another defensive back to the roster with the absence of cornerback Buster Brown.
Anthony Campanile on adding CB Levi Wallace to the defense
On Saturday, the Jaguars announced they had signed veteran cornerback Levi Wallace. He joins a defensive back room with a lot of competition and talent, including versatile two-way player Travis Hunter.
A former undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018, Wallace spent four years with the Buffalo Bills and two more with the Pittburgh Steelers before his most recent stop with the Denver Broncos. Wallace stays in the AFC by joining a defense that is led by new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
With Brown out for the remainder of training camp, the Jaguars needed to add a veteran presence, and that is what Campanile acknowledged about adding Wallace to the roster.
“Just another veteran guy who's had success in his career," Campanile said. "I think whenever you can have that or add that to your roster, it's important and obviously helpful."
Many good teams have been consistent at building their roster even through training camp. Wallace's experience at stops like Denver, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo should serve as someone who could teach a young secondary a thing or two with what he has experienced in the NFL. Campanile said as much, calling Wallace a high-character player.
"He's got a wealth of knowledge playing in a bunch of systems, and he's just a good high-character guy. He's a good football player," Campanile said. "So that's what we like about him.”
Throughout his career, Wallace has 12 career interceptions and 37 passes defended in his now-eight years in the NFL. The former Crimson Tide standout started two games for the Broncos last season but stood out in a rotational role in Vance Joseph's defense. The last time Wallace was a full-time starter was 2021 in Buffalo, where he had two interceptions and 10 passes defended that season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest from defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.