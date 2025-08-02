BREAKING: Jaguars Strike In Free Agency Following Scrimmage
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another veteran in free agency.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have added a new piece in the secondary in the form of Levi Wallace.
"Veteran CB Levi Wallace, most recently with the Broncos, is signing with Jaguars today, source said. Some veteran help," he said.
The addition of Wallace comes one day after the Jaguars held their eighth practice of training camp, a stadium scrimmage at EverBank Stadium that served as a mock game.
The Jaguars' secondary has served as a strong point of focus since the new regime of Liam Coen and James Gladstone have kicked off their era at head coach and general manager.
One of the Jaguars' biggest additions in free agency was former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, an addition that was followed by safety Eric Murray joining from the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars also made a splash in April's NFL Draft, selecting Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter to play a key role in the secondary.
The Jaguars did kick off training camp with an injury at cornerback, however, with potential starting cornerback Montaric Brown going down in the opening days with a lower body injury. Brown is set to miss the rest of training camp.
“I think it just gives us an opportunity to get guys reps. We expect them back for the season, obviously. So gives a great op for Jarrian Jones, Travis [WR/DB Travis Hunter] to continue to get quality reps, Tre Prince [CB De’Antre Prince] and some of these guys to continue to get reps, Zech McPhearson [CB Zechariah McPhearson] and same with Christian Braswell,"Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier in the week.
"So, it just gives us odds. It's a bummer a little bit for Buster. I love Buster but it is always anytime that happens. It is completely a new window and opportunity for somebody else. So the reps are quality for us.”
Wallace, who is entering his eighth season, appeared in 13 games and made two starts for the Denver Broncos during the 2025 season. Wallace spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills before spending two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the new signing.
Please let us know your thoughts on the new signing when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE