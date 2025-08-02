3 Observations on Jaguars Signing Levi Wallace
The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their secondary on Saturday, signing veteran cornerback Levi Wallace to fill out the unit following Friday's scrimmage in the stadium.
So, what do we make of the Wallace signing and what it could mean moving forward? We break it down below.
Wallace adds experience to secondary
The Jaguars have several young units throughout their roster, and cornerback is one of the youngest, Tyson Campbell is in Year 5 and Jourdan Lewis is the clear leader of the group, but after them and Montaric Brown the unit is filled with first- and second-year players.
If anything, Wallace now gives the Jaguars a veteran option to throw into the rotation. If the young cornerbacks do not develop over the coming weeks, Wallace could be a reliable option for the coaching staff to lean on.
What does this mean for Buster Brown?
One of the most impressive players for the Jaguars during their spring and summer workouts was fourth-year cornerback Montaric Brown, who seemingly fit the new defensive scheme like a glove. Brown made play after play in practices and looked like a potential starter across from Tyson Campbell and Jourdan Lewis.
A leg injury early in camp will have Brown sidelined through at least the rest of camp, though the addition of Wallace does bring some questions to the table. With Jarrian Jones performing well in camp and Travis Hunter available to the defense, Wallace only makes sense as a potential spot on the 53-man roster if Brown is not a big part of the picture.
Trend continues for Jaguars' front office
The Jaguars were not a team that was overly active in free agency once the offseason program kicked off in recent years, much less so when look at their activity once training camp began. That seems to be a thing of the past, though, as the new Jaguars' regime has added several players post-draft who could have roles.
From Emmanuel Ogbah to Dawuane Smoot to Dennis Gardeck and now at Levi Wallace, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and his staff have not been afraid to add veterans into the mix on their post-draft roster. Whether this is to patchwork the 2025 roster or is a key fixture moving forward remains to be seen.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Wallace signing.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Wallace signing when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE