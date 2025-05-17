Are Jaguars Preparing to Experiment With OL?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a number of additions to their offensive line this season, and it looks like we are still finding out what those changes mean for everyone involved.
Speaking on 1010XL, Associated Press reporter Mark Long insinuated the Jaguars have a unique plan to move forward with their offensive tackles during OTAs -- a plan that does not have Little and Harrison at the starting spots.
"And they're not happy at right tackle. Now, what can you do to motivate Anton Harrison and Walker Little? You bring in competition. That's what's going to motivate them," Long said.
"How about this? How about start camp, OTAs. How about starting OTAs with them as second team. With Walker Little and Anton Harrison running with the twos? Because I've heard that is the plan. To start those two guys with a second team just to light a fire under their butt to show them hey, this is not your position. This is wide open."
With pictures released by the Jaguars' social media accounts of OTAs, it sure seems like that is exactly what the Jaguars are doing.
In one picture, the Jaguars' presumed starting interior offensive linemen were seen walking in order of where they line up. And walking in the left tackle spot? Free agent addition Fred Johnson, who was the Eagles' swink tackle last season.
If this is just a way to light a fire under the Jaguars' starting tackles, that is one thing. How long this may carry over throughout the offseason is something to watch though considering Little has been a signifcantly more productive tackle throughout his career than any other tackle on the Jaguars' roster.
Still, when a new regime and coaching staff come into place, there is a true clean slate. And unless you are amongst the small group of undeniable cornerstones like Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travon Walker, then it sure seems like you will have to win your job to start for this Jaguars team.
Little has never been given many chances to win the left tackle job before, and Harrison has never had to win the right tackle job. That all looks like it is changing now, though.
