Bill Belichick Lauds Jaguars Legend With Praise
Jacksonville Jaguars legendary running back Fred Taylor has earned the respect of players and coaches before, during, and after his illustrious football career.
One just happens to be considered one of the best coaches of all time.
During a recent appearance on 'The Pivot', former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained why he had so much respect for Taylor when asked about the success of another former Patriots great in Julian Edelman.
"He was a great competitor, and you know, that's -- you did that for us. You know, the years you were there, you did a great job of mentoring those guys, especially the running backs, you know, that was a, you know, just your maturity, your professionalism and, you know, your leadership, your toughness," Belichick said to Taylor.
"It's hard, you know, it's hard, and you got to embrace the grind and the toughness of it. And so that Julian did that, you know, he's a great competitor."
Taylor spent the last two years of his career with Belichick after playing for the Jaguars for the first 11 years of his llustrious career.
The Jaguars had their first-ever player inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022 in former offensive tackle Tony Boselli, turning the full attention for the next Jaguars campaign to Taylor.
Taylor recorded 13,632 total yards and 70 touchdowns in his career, with the vast majority of those coming with Jacksonville. He is the all-time leading rusher in franchise history with 11,271 yards, more than 3,000 more than the back behind him. He ranks No. 17 in rushing yards all-time.
Taylor is one of the best running backs of his generation and in NFL history in general as a result of all of the traits Belichick noted. Taylor was known as one of the heart and soul pieces of the best Jaguars teams of all time, and it isn't hard to see why a top coach like Belichick was such a fan of Taylor.
Taylor continues passing down lessons and his knowledge of the game to young players today, continuing to give back to a game that he excelled at for so many years as a proud Jaguar.
