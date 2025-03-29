Former Jaguars Lineman Named Amongst Best Free Agents Available
The Jacksonville Jaguars made it a priority this offseason to overhaul the offensive line, and one former member of the unit is still looking for a new team.
Former Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff gave the Jaguars three solid years of production, but the former top Washington Commanders draft pick still remains unsigned as things stand today.
That is not due to any lack of talent, however. In a recent ranking by CBS Sports on the 10 best available free agents a month before the draft, Scherff finds himself included.
"Going on 34, Scherff no longer leads the conversation of the game's top interior blockers. He actually stayed upright for each of his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, however, providing reasonable protection at guard. That still counts for quite a bit in the NFL, where quality blocking is key," CBS' Cody Benjamin said.
After the Jaguars signed Scherff to one of the largest guard contracts in the NFL during the 2022 offseason, Scherff became one of the team's most reliable players. Despite injury issues earlier in his career, he started all 53 possible games for the Jaguars after his signing.
A former captain, Scherff was one of the core pieces of the Jaguars' rebuild and spending spree in 2022 and remained a pillar for the Jaguars offense through a tough 2024 season.
The Jaguars, however, clearly viewed the offensive line as their top priority in the offseason after adding four new offensive linemen in free agency. Jacksonville's new regime also didn't retain any of their own internal free agents, including Scherff, of course.
To replace Scherff for the upcoming season, the Jaguars signed former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a three-year deal.
"He’s earned everything he's gotten, and he earned this opportunity," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said earlier this month.
"His versatility, obviously, there’s always attrition on the offensive line throughout the course of the season and obviously, he’ll allow us a lot of flexibility on the offensive side of the ball to feel like we’re never in a bind because we can move him around if necessary. But at the same time, he’s going to be slotted in as a starter on the interior of our OL at this point.”
