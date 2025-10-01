Jaguars Player Surprisingly Emerging as Reliable Fantasy Option
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a fantastic start to the 2025 NFL season, sitting at 3-1 through the first four weeks. They're currently tied with the Indianapolis Colts at the top of the AFC South standings and have shown the potential to be even better moving forward.
That promise will come with improvement on the offensive side of the ball. After hiring Head Coach Liam Coen, there were high hopes that the Jaguars could field a strong attack in his system, capitalizing on the talents of Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Etienne Jr., among others.
So far, that hasn't been the case, nor has Jacksonville been the fantasy football factory that some expected it to be. However, this team has fielded a couple of strong options, including ETN, who's been a top-10 running back through four games. Outside of him, though, there hasn't been much consistency in the Jaguars offense, aside from one additional player.
Brenton Strange has been solid
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense showed some signs of improvement in their Week 4 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers. The passing game still has a lot of work to do, with Trevor Lawrence struggling to establish a connection with rookie star Brian Thomas Jr. and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. failing to carve out a consistent role so far.
Amid their troubles, tight end Brenton Strange has surprisingly emerged as the most reliable target in the passing game. He proved that again in Week 4, with six catches for 45 yards. His steady production has made him a viable fantasy option at a position lacking in depth. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg named him a premier waiver wire target after his performance in San Francisco:
"Strange has been a solid, low-end starter for the past two weeks, and he is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB (free agent budget in auction leagues). In his past two games against Houston and San Francisco, Strange has combined for 12 catches for 106 yards on 14 targets, and he scored at least 10.5 PPR points in each outing. He has a difficult matchup in Week 5 against Kansas City, but Strange should continue to be a reliable weapon for Trevor Lawrence and a good source of production for Fantasy managers in need of a tight end."
Through four games, he's 16th in average full-PPR scoring with 9.3 points per game. That includes Week 2, when he had just 4.7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Outside of that, he's practically had double digits in every other game. He could continue to trend up as the Jaguars' offense becomes more comfortable in Liam Coen's system.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep track of Brenton Strange's 2025 season.
Talk to us on Facebook about Strange's performance so far, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.