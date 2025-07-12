Brian Branch is the One the Jaguars Let Get Away
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch can be called a lot of things.
Elite. A star. A cornerstone.
But perhaps more importantly for this article's sake: the one the Jacksonville Jaguars let get away.
All throughout the 2023 NFL Draft process, it seemed as if Branch was the perfect fit for a Jaguars defense that needed to boost its secondary.
Branch was versatile, went to a big-time program, had production; he checked every single box. But the Jaguars also had other needs -- needs that trumped a versatile chess piece in the secondary who many had pegged as a nickel cornerback.
The Jaguars ended up picking Anton Harrison at No. 27, while Branch then went off the board to the Lions at No. 45 the next night. The Jaguars needed a right tackle after the departure of Jawaan Taylor, and they went with filling their biggest need.
But fast forward two years, and it appears the Jaguars let an elite play-maker get away from them.
In a recent ranking from ESPN on the top safeties in the NFL, which was conducted by coaches, scouts and executives, Branch was listed as the second best safety in the NFL.
"Branch entered the elite in 2024 with four interceptions and 16 pass deflections, the latter ranking tops among safeties. His 21.1% ball-hawking rate is second-best among safeties with 50 or more targets," ESPN said.
"'I love Branch due to instincts and versatility,'" an AFC executive said. "He's been asked to do a lot in two years in Detroit and he's handled it all." The second-round pick from 2023 played primarily nickel cornerback as a rookie, but the team moved him to safety the following season so he could stay on the field in their base defense."
"Due to injury, he ended up doing a bit of both positions this past season. Multiple scouts say he's elite in passing concept recognition, which allows him to be around the ball despite lack of top-end speed. "The one knock on him coming out [of Alabama] was coverage, but he proved all of that wrong," "He's been excellent. Very instinctive. He was good at nickel but has more range than that."
Brian Branch and the Jaguars. What could have been.
