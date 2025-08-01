Brian Thomas Jr. and the Friendly Competition with Malik Nabers
The 2024 NFL Draft featured one of the deepest and most talented groups of wide receiver prospects in recent memory, several of them selected in the first round of the process. The Jacksonville Jaguars were the beneficiaries with the selection of LSU's Brian Thomas Jr., who went on to have a fantastic rookie season.
However, a debate has risen from this past season, one that involved Thomas' talented teammate from the Meadowlands and the Bayou.
Brian Thomas Jr. speaks on competition with Malik Nabers
Once teammates at LSU, Thomas and New York Giants sensation Malik Nabers were one of the most dominant wide receiver duos in college football. Thomas tallied over 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns while Nabers had a whopping 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 89 catches. Both have translated nicely to the NFL as productive playmakers.
An online debate rages on about which receiver is better between the two from both Jaguars and Giants fans. However, the competition between Thomas and Nabers is friendly overall, acoording to the former when talking to reporters Thursday morning.
“Yeah, when we’re around each other, we mess with each other about it," Thomas explained. "But with us, it’s all work. All competition. We just come out each and every day competing at the highest level."
Thomas caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns while Nabers hauled in 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. The production being almost identical is astonishing, but shows how talented and reliable both young wideouts were as rookies.
When they were practicing together at LSU, Thomas said they would compete at the highest of levels, whether it was one-on-ones or individual drills, always looking for a speck of something to compete with one another.
"When we were together at LSU practicing, we were competing at the highest level whether it was seeing who wins the most one-on-ones, just little things like that," Thomas said. "We just always find a way to compete whether it’s me being ranked 61 and he’s 67. Just little things like that.
"We’re going to compete always. That’s what we do.”
Thomas and Nabers will continue to compete with one another as the two begin to grow into the high-end playmakers that they have the potential to be. It will be an exciting one to watch and a debate that could rage on for years to come.