Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers Debate Continues
The offseason between the draft and the start of training camp can be a long, treacherous time for football fans. Debates and discussions persist on who is ranked where and why. That is the result of the latest ranking of the Top 10 wide receivers in the NFL.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released the newest Top 10 players at the position, ranked by football executives, coaches, and scouts from across the league. One of the most notable parts is New York Giants star Malik Nabers, ranked well ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr., who missed as an honorable mention on the list.
One NFL personnel evaluator said about Nabers: "He can go 0 to 60 in three seconds like a Ferrari, but he's built like a truck. And he's not even an elite route runner yet. Just wait until that happens."
"He's got size and can win in all areas of the field. There's not one thing you can't do with him," an anonymous AFC executive said about Thomas. "He can play outside or in the slot and dominate."
It is a debate amongst Jaguars and Giants fans on the two former LSU teammates that once terrorized the SEC with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Nabers finished his rookie season with an outstanding 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, while Thomas tallied 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Nabers plays for a significantly bigger market than Thomas does, which is why the Jaguars young star goes under the radar at times when discussing the young breakout wide receivers in the league. Nabers has caught the attention of the NFL, fans, analysts, and fantasy football fanatics for his production. However, it is equally impressive that Thomas was able to total more yards than his Tigers teammate on 22 fewer catches.
However, it is fair to keep the star Jacksonville playmaker off any Top 10 list at the wide receiver position for the time being. He is a gifted player but still has room to grow, just like Nabers, and both are entering just their second year in the league. As the AFC executive pointed out, he'll likely be on that list this time in 2026.
Thomas and Nabers are equals in how they performed as rookies. They were a part of an outstandingly deep group of wideout prospects in the 2024 draft and have delivered as promised after one season. No one is better than the other, but 2025 could change that narrative.
