Can Jaguars Make Needed Defense Improvements?
This past season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' 4-13 campaign was the last straw for former head coach Doug Pederson. Jaguars owner Shad Khan decided to move on from the veteran coach and take the team in a new direction, which Khan hopes leads to much more winning.
However, to get to that point, the Jaguars needed to make several internal changes. They replaced Pederson with Liam Coen and both their offensive and defensive coordinators. With a new front office, the Jaguars must fix a broken roster immediately to be competitive next season.
Jacksonville has one of the worst rosters in the NFL. Through the early part of free agency, they have not done much to change that. It appears they plan to add other players in free agency and pair them with what they hope will be a productive NFL Draft haul for their rookie GM.
Still, the Jaguars must be more active than they have been in free agency. While they may not want to spend much money right now, there are plenty of affordable players still available in free agency that could benefit the Jaguars as soon as the upcoming season.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network listed every team's most pressing need. Rolfe then considered multiple factors in determining what the Jaguars need moving forward. The Jaguars' moves so far this offseason have been somewhat underwhelming, to say the least.
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a very disappointing season and it has resulted in a change of head coach. Overall, they ranked 28th last year, with an 18th-ranked offense and a 31st-ranked defense. Given they played a large portion of the season without Trevor Lawrence, finishing 18th offensively was somewhat impressive," Rolfe said.
"The biggest need is at defensive tackle, where there are some serious question marks in terms of starters and depth options. We could see the Jaguars looking to draft two or three defensive tackle options this year. The other element of their defense they need to focus on is at cornerback. Tyson Campbell and Jourdan Lewis are a nice pairing, but Montaric Brown could get exposed when they have to start three corners."
