Analyst Sounds Off on Jaguars Fifth Overall Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the National Football League are less than 10 days away from being on the clock to add to their future. The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and while there are multiple possible candidates to get selected fifth overall and land with the Jaguars, one name continues to stand out.
Mason Graham has been highly linked all draft season to go to Jacksonville. After seeing how the defense played last season, adding more reinforcements to the line could only push the Jaguars back in the right direction to once again compete for the AFC South division.
Graham is a highly rated prospect, and several mock drafts and analysts believe they know his landing spot. Until the call is official, Graham could go anywhere throughout the draft. According to analyst Colin Cowherd, the apple once again doesn't fall too far from the tree for the Jaguars.
"Jaguars get Mason Graham," Cowherd said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "The Jaguars' defensive line is already talented, I think Graham's really underrated. People say his ceiling is low, but all I know is when I watched him, he pushed everyone around the field."
"They had the second worst total defense in the league last year. They've already got Travon Walker and Josh Hines Allen, add Mason Graham, and don't worry about the D-Line for the next five years. The Wolverine big kid from the Anaheim area in California, I think he goes number five."
While the pick doesn't shock anyone, it is nice to see more of a reasoning behind why someone chooses Graham to Jacksonville rather than seeing his name float around mock drafts just because it is the safe option. After all, Cowherd makes a strong point.
Adding Graham to the lackluster defense we saw last season should only give the entire defensive line a boost in the right direction. For the opinions on Graham having a low ceiling, we won't know until we see what kind of floor he has once he cracks the pro league.
It is likely that with any remaining mock draft, Graham is headed to Duval.
