Jaguars' Veteran Named Impact Offseason Addition
While many of the holdovers of the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster have the most eyes on them entering the 2025 season, they are not the only players who hold the fate of the Jaguars' season in their hands.
The Jaguars had an eventful offseason under general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, who were aggressive throughout both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
But which of the new additions is set to make the biggest potential impact?
Pro Football Focus recently looked at the one impact offseason addition for every NFL team, and for the Jaguars they landed on new cornerback Jourdan Lewis. As PFF noted, Lewis had a 87.4 slot coverage grade in 2024 that was highest among any player with 150-plus slot coverage snaps.
"As a team, the Jaguars ranked 25th in coverage grade last season. One solution to that problem was to bring former Cowboy Jourdan Lewis in via free agency," PFF said.
"Lewis posted an 87.4 slot coverage grade last season across 418 coverage snaps last season. That’s the highest mark of any player who played at least 150 slot coverage snaps last season. He should help the Jaguars immediately, considering they ranked 26th as a team in slot coverage grade last season."
The Jaguars signed Lewis to a then-record breaking deal for a nickel cornerback in the offseason with a three-year, $30 million deal. But while Lewis majors in covering out of the slot, it seems likely the Jaguars will be willing to let him play outside as well.
"One of the most exciting elements to Jourdan Lewis is that every offensive coordinator that I’ve come in contact with has always highlighted him as somebody who they have to account for in their game planning, and when you turn on the film, it’s easy to see why," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after free agency.
"Now, one of the things that we really wanted to do for our defensive backfield is bring a veteran presence with a level of doggedness and toughness that was going to level up our current style of play. Jourdan is somebody who we believe highly in to bring that and offer that skillset to our football team.”
The Jaguars have a lot riding on Lewis' impact in the secondary in 2025. But based on his entire career thus far, he is a good bet to meet those expectations.
Sound off today on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Disagree or agree? Tell us on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE