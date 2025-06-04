Dawuane Smoot Reacts to Returning to Jaguars
It is hard to tell who might be happier about Dawuane Smoot's return to the Jacksonville Jaguars: the fans or Smoot himself.
After seven years with the franchise, Smoot spent 2024 with the Buffalo Bills. But after just one season away from the Jaguars, Smoot is back with the team that drafted him in the 2017 NFL Draft.
"IM HOME #duval" Smoot said on social media after the move was announced.
Now that Smoot is back in the fold, he will join a defensive end room that has former teammates Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, along with new veteran addition Emmanuel Ogbah. Between the four, the Jaguars now have countless years of NFL experience along their edge rotation.
Over seven years with the Jaguars from 2017-2023, Smoot played in 99 regular season games and five playoff games for the Jaguars, recording 27 tackles for loss, 64 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, and 23.5 sacks, which ranked ninth all-time in franchise history at the time of his departure.
A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Smoot appeared in 90 games for the Jaguars over his first six seasons, recording 22.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.
At the time of his Achilles injury against the New York Jets in Week 16 of 2022, Smoot was second on the team in pressures, fourth in quarterback hits, first in sacks, and second in pass-rush win rate. From 2019-2022, Smoot recorded at least five sacks in each season, recording 22.5 sacks in that span and often looking like Jacksonville's most consistent pass-rusher.
Smoot appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars in 2023 after rehabbing from his Achilles injury, finishing his final season in Jacksonville with 10 tackles, one sack, and four quarterback hits.
After the Jaguars opted to not retain Smoot during the 2024 offseason, he went and played a singular season for Buffalo. Now, Smoot is back with the franchise that drafted him, developed him, and extended him.
Smoot is one of the best locker room figures the Jaguars have had over the last decade or so, and his veteran experience should automatically enhance the Jaguars' culture and young defensive core under Liam Coen.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Smoot's reaction @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the big move by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE