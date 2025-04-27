How USC's Jonah Monheim Fits With the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly seem to be all in on rebuilding their offensive line.
After signing four offensive linemen in free agency, the Jaguars spent the No. 89 pick on West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Millum.
On the draft's final day, the Jaguars made their sixth investment into the offensive line by selecting USC's Jonah Monheim at No. 221.
While Monheim may be undersized and with less-than ideal length, he is the rare player who has extensive starting history at tackle, guard, and center. Monheim has made starts at both tackle spots and right guard, while also spending the 2024 season as a center.
For a Jaguars team that was placing an emphasis on experience and versatility throughout the draft, Monheim seems like a logical fit. The Jaguars have drafted several players who have extensive histories as starters, while nearly every pick is also a multi-faceted player in terms of how they can be deployed.
Each of the offensive linemen the Jaguars have added this season has played offensive tackle at some point -- Robert Hainsey was a tackle in college, Patrick Mekari has started games there in the NFL, Fred Johnson and Chuma Edoga are experienced NFL tackles, and both Monheim and Milum spent most of their college careers at tackle.
This leaves Monheim in an obvious position: he has shown he can play multiple roles, and at the very least he should offer the Jaguars a chance for depth and competition along the interior offensive line as they kick off training camp later this offseason.
For a Jaguars team that has emphasized improving the offensive line, Monheim makes sense for plenty of reasons.
“You know what, again I'll go back to you can never have enough security across the offensive line. The depth there is important. I've been a part of scenarios where attrition has occurred, and it typically does throughout an NFL season, in particular across the offensive line, and it can be debilitating for an offense," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said this week.
"That’s something that I don't want to put us at risk for, knowing just how important that is. So, continuing to sort of build the depth across that group is something we're prioritizing. I think to point back to some of the comments I made in the early going of being on the job, the idea of setting the dish in particular the internal sort of pocket, and a quarterback feeling comfortable with stepping into that, right? That's important as well. I think the moves in pro-free agency, the moves here, they all point to that. Certainly, look forward to seeing whether or not it plays out in the way that we would like, but I think this is a step in the right direction.”
