2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Boost Trenches In Latest Mock
The Jacksonville Jaguars could have a number of directions to go in the 2025 NFL Draft -- especially if they continue to hold onto the No. 3 pick.
In a recent first-round mock draft from Yahoo! Sports writers Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, the Jaguars' curious position at the No. 3 spot led to the Jaguars adding to the offensive trenches instead of looking at defensive back or defensive tackle.
"Campbell plays like a veteran even at just 20 years old. He can consistently bend and move defenders in the run game and has the footwork, awareness and hand technique to consistently win in pass protection, even without ideal arm length," Tice wrote. "Whether he stays out at OT (I think he can) or has to move inside, I think Campbell is the best overall offensive lineman in this class and a winning player who would boost a Jags line with his maturity no matter where he ends up starting."
The Jaguars' offensive line has had a better year than 2023 -- especially in terms of pass protection -- but the unit has still struggled to run block. The Jaguars have only rushed for 100 yards or more as a team in six games this season, including just once over the last eight weeks.
With right guard Brandon Scherff set to be a free agent in March, there is a real chance the Jaguars could look for a new starting guard early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Taking a guard with the No. 3 pick would certainly be a bold move from a value standpoint, but Campbell could play either tackle spot in the event the Jaguars want to move around Walker Little or Anton Harrison.
“I think it starts with just looking at the scheme, looking at the things we’re doing and also what are we doing well. We need to focus on that, and what are the skillsets of the guys," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"I think it’s still an athletic group, our tackles especially, where we can get out and run. So, we’ve got to look at some of that. Then, just overall, that’s where you have to look at it and cut back where you can cut back, increase what is good, and just focus on that.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.