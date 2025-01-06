2025 NFL Draft: Should the Jaguars Broker a Deal With Patriots to Land Travis Hunter?
The Jacksonville Jaguars were dealt a massive favor by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as the Bills lost to the New England Patriots, causing the Patriots to fall from first to fourth in the NFL Draft order.
No, the Jaguars did not pass New England in the order, as Jacksonville sits at No. 5 following its overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
However, what did happen is that the cost of trading up for Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter just decreased considerably.
Had the Pats finished with the top overall pick, they either would have selected Hunter or traded the selection. They weren't taking a quarterback, because they already have Drake Maye.
Now, the Patriots will probably still employ the same strategy at No. 4. But the good news for the Jaguars is that trading up to No. 4 will be far less expensive.
Of course, the question is whether or not New England—which is in dire need of an elite receiver—would be willing to move the pick. It may just ultimately decide to take Hunter and call it a day. And that's assuming both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns take quarterbacks at No. 1 and 2 and the New York Giants take one at No. 3.
But the Jaguars should absolutely, positively be calling the Pats to see what it would take to pry that selection away from them.
Because the Patriots have so many needs up and down their roster, it may actually make sense for them to move the pick for more draft capital in order to better fill out those holes.
Now imagine if Jacksonville can land Hunter and put him alongside of Brian Thomas Jr.?
The idea of Hunter to Duval has long been discussed, but it appeared to be fading thanks to a couple of late-season wins by the Jaguars.
But now, Jacksonville actually finds itself in a pretty decent position to make New England an offer it would have a difficult time refusing.
Hunter is a generational talent, and the idea of the Jaguars pairing him alongside of Thomas for quarterback Trevor Lawrence is beyond tantalizing.
It also isn't incredibly unrealistic.
We'll see how things unfold in the coming months.
