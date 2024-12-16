Jaguars Make Progress in Travis Hunter Sweepstakes After Jets Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in the Travis Hunter sweepstakes.
A week after the Jaguars lost their season-long grip on the No. 1 pick, the Jaguars are right back in the mix of things for the Heisman Trophy winner and Colorado star cornerback/wide receiver.
That, of course, is thanks to a 32-25 loss to the New York Jets at home. The loss dropped the Jaguars to 3-11, pushed the Jets well past them in the draft order and ensured the Jaguars are still in the fight when it comes to Hunter.
Entering Monday morning, the Jaguars are sitting at pick No. 4 -- behind only the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots. And with the Jaguars set to play the Raiders next week, there is a real chance the Jaguars and Raiders could decide the top-3 picks of the draft.
The major hang up for the Jaguars is likely going to be the Patriots. The Jaguars are set to play three teams with losing records in the final three weeks of the season, while the Patriots play the Los Angeles Chargers and then have to play the Buffalo Bills twice.
The Jaguars are not going to openly tank. They are going to fight week in and week out to find some kind of positive momentum to carry over from this nightmare season.
But for now, fight and pride are all the Jaguars have. We will see how far it takes them over the next three weeks, They are going to fight each week, but that may not be enough to push the Jaguars out of the running for the best talent in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“Yeah, we showed fight, but at the end of the day like I’m saying, all we want to do is win games," Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange said after the loss.
"You can go out there and fight your ass off all day long, but if you don’t win the game at the end of the day when you go home, it doesn’t matter. That is all I focus on and that is all everybody on this team focuses on is trying to win games.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.