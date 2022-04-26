Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Offensive Tackles

With the 2022 NFL Draft right on our doorstep, we are taking months of studying prospects and their tape, production and athletic metrics and putting them to the test.

Next in our ranking of prospects ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 12-pick draft next week is the offensive tackle position. How do we see the group this year and who makes the most sense for the Jaguars?

Tier One

Evan Neal, Alabama: Sure there are balance issues at times, but no offensive tackle in this class has the overall game of Evan Neal. He can be a lockdown pass-protector thanks to his length and anchor and feet for his size, while also serving as a big plus in the running game. He is as safe as you can get on the offensive side of the ball in this class.

Tier Two

Charles Cross, Miss. St: The best pass-protector in the draft and an underrated run-blocker, Charles Cross is a safe bet to succeed at the next level. He is clean in all technical and physical aspects of pass pro and has proven he has the feet, length and power to survive on an island against all kinds of pass-rushers. He was one of the best tackles in all of football last year and will be ready to make an impact right away.

Ikem Ekwonu, NC State: One of the best athletes in the class and a legitimate option for the Jaguars at No. 1 overall, Ikem Ekwonu has a high ceiling at both tackle and guard. He is one of the best run-blockers in the class and a perfect fit for a zone-based running scheme, even if he needs more seasoning in pass-protection on an island.

Tier Three

Daniel Faalele, Minnestoa: Yes, there are disadvantages to being the largest player in the draft class, but there are also some clear positives. Daniel Faalele is a mountain of a man who moves surprisingly well for his size, cutting off all pass-rush angles with his massive frame, length and physical play-style.

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan: While he is one of the oldest prospects in the class, Bernhard Raimann still offers some developmental upside as he continues to get reps at tackle. He makes sense at either left or right tackle thanks to quick feet and balance and he is a better run-blocker than he perhaps gets credit for.

Tyler Smith, Tulsa: It wouldn't shock me if Tyler Smith ended up as one of the very best tackles in this class. He could always play guard if he doesn't pan out at tackle, but he is a violent finisher against the run and has all the quickness and explosion to win in passing situations. Clean up his hands and some technique and you have a young and high-ceiling tackle on your hands.

Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa: Yes, he has some of the best upside in the class due to some truly freakish testing numbers. No, he is not quite ready to step onto a field as a starting left tackle yet, lacking the anchor and power out of his stance, along with some questionable self-control. Still, he is an elite athlete who has every physical trait to hold up at the next level.

Tier Four

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State: It wouldn't be a massive surprise if Nocholas Petit-Frere was able to start early as a rookie. He has a good understanding of angles, body positioning and routinely gets good depth in his pass sets. Add in the fact that he is a good athlete who presents upside as a run blocker and there is a lot to like.

Abraham Lucas, Washington State: A solid athlete who has a high floor as both a run and pass blocker, Abraham Lucas isn't anything like former Washington State tackle Andre Dillard. He looks like an NFL-ready right tackle who can hold up in pass-protection and won't be a liability in the running game. He doesn't wow in any one area, but he is solid in just about all of them.

Tier Five

Rasheed Walker, Penn State: One of the tackles this year who truly looks the part in terms of size, length and frame, Rasheed Walker still has some technical issues he needs to clean up. If he can sync up his hands with his feet better, he has the natural power and quickness to win at left tackle and be a positive impact player in both the running and passing game.

Kellen Diesch, Arizona State: He is one of the best athletes at the position this year, but that is in large part because he almost looks like an oversized tight end. He has the natural feet to play on an island at left tackle and he is a master of zone-blocking, but his lack of core strength and thin frame does make him a questionable scheme fit for many teams.

Tier Six

Spencer Burford, UTSA: He has some versatility after starting games at left tackle, left guard and right tackle during his college career, though he looked much more fluid on the left side. He has nimble feet for his size and shows enough promise in pass-protection to warrant a developmental pick, even if he may never be a great run-blocker.

Max Mitchell, Louisiana: He didn't test well and doesn't look like the strongest or quickest athlete on tape, but Max Mitchell is one of the best body-positioning blockers in the class. He knows how to stay in front of a defender and has shown considerable development already throughout his college career, giving him swing tackle upside.